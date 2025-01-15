Find Me a 100 Winner: Two longshots chanced across two events at triple figures

Read Steve's American Express preview here

Read Steve's Dubai Desert Classic preview here

Dave has two plays at triple figure prices

Rory McIlroy's presence in the Dubai Desert Classic field is a threat to the very premise of this preview and the Northern Irishman has won the last two editions at short prices.

We'll hope he doesn't get a fast start, rather like last year when rounds of 71 and 70 left him 27th after round one and 24th at halfway.

Hopes for a big-priced winner are provided by Haotong Li (2018) and Lucas Herbert (2020). The Chinese golfer went off here at 180.0179/1 while the Aussie was matched at 230.0229/1 on the exchange before a ball was struck.

Hitting the targets below is very dependent on a fast start and Romain Langasque has been doing that in recent times.

The Frenchman was fifth after 18 holes of the Andalucia Masters and seventh after day one of the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

At this event he has first-round positions of 2nd, 3rd, 9th, 20th, 27th and 28th in six visits while he opened with a 67 in Abu Dhabi in November.

Langasque won his first three matches in last week's Team Cup in Abu Dhabi so is nicely prepped for more desert golf.

As for course form, Langasque has five finishes of 27th or better in six visits so he has the potential to be a lively outsider.

The final plus is that the wind looks negligible on Thursday morning, giving him the chance to immediately bank a position on the leaderboad from his 07.35 tee time.

Recommended Bet Back Romain Langasque (2Us) EXC 130.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.0 & 12 Us @ 2.0

Over in The American Express, Jon Rahm has won the event twice in recent years at short odds but it's actually been a great tournament for big-priced winners.

Twice the exchange maximum of 1000.0999/1 has been hit in the last six editions thanks to amateur Scott Dunlap last year and Adam Long in 2019.

It doesn't stop there as Hudson Swafford was matched at 250.0249/1 in 2022 while Andrew Landry traded at 500.0499/1 in 2020. Swafford also won in 2017 at 70.069/1.

Keith Mitchell is the kind of steady player who goes well here and the American has shown up in the last two years with 22nd in 2023 when starting with a 66 and ninth last year thanks to a closing 62.

Widening it out, he has seven top 25 finishes in his last 11 starts in California.

Mitchell had a golden chance to win the Sanderson Farms Championship in October, trading at just over 2.01/1 after round three, and that disappointment seemed to hit him hard as he missed his next four cuts to finish off 2024.

But the turning of the calendar offers the chance to re-set and 30th in last week's Sony Open with a closing 65 could set him up here.

Mitchell's hopes of making a fast start and his price falling are faciliated by a R1 tee-time at La Quinta, traditionally the easiest of the three courses on The American Express rotation.

Recommended Bet Back Keith Mitchell (2Us) EXC 120.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.0 & 12 Us @ 2.0