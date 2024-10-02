Find Me a 100 Winner: Three longshots chanced across two events between 199/1 and 439/1

Read my Alfred Dunhill Links Championship preview here

One of last week's two selections at the Open de Espana, 130.0129/1 chance, Grant Forrest, finished tied for third at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid but he was never really in with a shout, so he didn't get close to trading at a single figure price unfortunately.

He's been well supported at this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and he's currently trading at just 75.074/1, despite the calibre of the field, so he won't be a pick again this week.

As highlighted in the preview, we've had some huge outsiders land the spoils at St Andrews so I've picked out two in the event, starting with the very obvious Daniel Brown.

Daniel Brown @ 200.0 199/1

Daniel Brown has been shortening up since Monday when he opened up at more than 200/1201.00 with some firms - including the Betfair Sportsbook who are offering ten places - but he's still a very fair price on the Exchange at around the 200.0199/1 mark.

Brown came to prominence at the Open Championship in July where he contended all week long before eventually finishing 10th and he was matched at just 7.413/2 when a column pick at Royal County Down last month before finishing alone in fourth place behind Rasmus Hojgaard in the Irish Open.

The Englishman has missed the cut in both his subsequent starts - in the BMW PGA Championship and the Open de Espana last week - but it's quite clear that he's a superb links exponent and a return to links golf is the sole reason for his inclusion.

A top-ten finish at Troon and a brilliant fourth in the Irish Open are two efforts that are impossible to ignore as we return for another seaside test and with the English having such a strong tournament record (eighth different Englishmen have won the title), Brown has to be included at such a big price.

Recommended Bet Back Daniel Brown (1.5 Us) EXC 200.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

My only other selection in the Alfred Dunhill Links is very much based on price.

With tournament numbers reading 61-48-MC-MC-MC-MC-27-MC, Spain's Adrian Otaegui doesn't have a good record in the event at all but at odds in excess of 400.0399/1, I'm more than happy to overlook that.

The 31 year-old Spaniard has already won five times on the DP World Tour and the third of his five wins, at the once only staged Scottish Championship, came at the Fairmont St Andrews links in Fife, and that's not the only time he's shown a liking for links golf...

The Spaniard also finished third at Fairmont in the 2022 edition of the Hero Open, he really should have won the Scandinavian Masters around Vallda - a course that's almost identical to a British links layout - and he sat fourth and just one behind the eventual winner, Brian Harman, after the opening round of last year's Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

He will be disappointed to have only finished tied for 39th in his homeland last week but his tied 18th at Wentworth the week before was a reasonable effort and he sat tied for seventh with a round to go at Royal County Down three weeks ago before eventually finishing 17th so he's been in fair form.

He won his fifth title - the Chaina Open - as recently as May and he looks vastly over-priced to me given how prolific he is and how much he likes links golf.

Recommended Bet Back Adrian Otaegui (1U) EXC 440.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

My only other pick is at this week's Sanderson Farms Championship, which also has a fair record for longshots.

I liked quite a few in this event at a big price.

I was hoping that Chandler Philips, who opened at 95.094/1, would drift to a triple- figure price and I also liked Ben Kohles and Davis Riley but, in the end, I've plumped for just one and he's a very obvious one too.

Peter Malnati's first PGA Tour victory was in this event back in 2015 and he was also second to Sergio Garcia here in 2020 so it's a venue that clearly suits him.

Malnati rarely contends but he showed back in March when winning the Valspar Championship by two strokes, that when he does, he knows how to get the job done.

The likeable 37-year-old hasn't done much since that victory in the spring but at a course that suits him, a return to form wouldn't be a massive surprise and he looks generously priced in such a weak event at more than 100 points bigger than the biggest price he trades at on the High Street.

Recommended Bet Back Peter Malnati (1U) EXC 260.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

