Find Me a 100 Winner: Three chanced between 119/1 and 299/1

Trio of triple-figure picks in Scotland and Kentucky

It's been a tough month or so for this column but there wasn't too much we could have done about it.

Only one of the last six winners on the DP World Tour has gone off at a triple figure price (Marcel Siem at the KLM Open) and the last five PGA Tour winners have all been fairly well fancied.

I'd like to think I'm a glass half full type of punter, so let's look on the bright side and take the opinion that we're due a longshot winner or two. And both this week's events, the Scottish Open and the ISCO Championship, have been decent tournaments for outsiders, so I've got three picks in total.

Sebastian Soderberg has current form figures 2-2-3-68-2 and in those five events he's ranked third, first, second, 15th and sixth for Putting Average and fifth, first, first, 56th and fifth for Strokes Gained: Putting.

That's a truly remarkable run of form and the only time he hasn't finished inside the top-three places since March was in the US PGA Championship but there are a couple of negatives. One of which is huge.

Soderberg withdrew after 11 holes of the KLM Open a couple of weeks ago due to injury and we haven't seen him since. Prior to that, he blew an eight shot 54-hole lead at the Scandinavian Mixed.

I have been unable to establish what the injury was at the KLM Open but that doesn't concern me unduly. I wouldn't be surprised if it wasn't in part a mental issue.

Nobody has ever lost a lead in the final round of a DP World Tour as big as the one Soderberg lost in Sweden and that horror show in his homeland may well stay with him for the rest of his career. That's the huge negative. But there's also the possibility that it may not haunt the player.

Playing in an event this big might even help. He was obviously expected to convert his big lead in Sweden, and he should have won on at least one other occasion so he clearly gets nervous in-the-mix. But when the worst has already happened, and historically it really is the worst, what more can he fear?

As highlighted in the preview, strong putting has been essential at this venue so at 140.0139/1, I thought Soderberg was worth chancing.

Canada's Mackenzie Hughes has been in-and-out of form of late but there have been enough decent performances to suggest he's massively overpriced at 300.0299/1.

The 33-year-old two-time PGA Tour winner was only 36th at the Travelers Championship last time out but he's finished inside the top-seven three times in his last 10 starts - at the Valspar Championship (third), the Wells Fargo Championship (sixth) and the Canadian Open (seventh).

His putting figures are very good and, although he missed the cut on the two occasions he played at the Renaissance, he finished sixth at the Open Championship three years ago so we know he can play links golf.

In the two years since the ISCO Championship (formerly the Barbasol Championship) was made a co-sanctioned event, the DP World Tour players who make the trip across the Pond have fared quite nicely.

Last year's playoff was fought out between an Englishman and a Swede and Germany's Matti Schmid traded at odds-on two years having led through rounds two and three.

With that in mind, I'm more than happy to chance one of the DP World Tour's rising stars - Australia's David Micheluzzi - who finished tied for second in Germany last week after this sensational shot on the 72nd hole led to an eagle three.

The 27-year-old, who won four times in his homeland last year to top the PGA Tour of Australasia, finished 10th at the Italian Open two weeks ago so last week's second wasn't a one off. Over the last fortnight he's produced some great putting figures.

He ranked 17th for Putting Average and eighth for Strokes Gained: Putting in Italy and fourth and third for those two metrics last week.

That bodes well for Micheluzzi given that the ISCO Championship is a bit of a birdie-fest.

