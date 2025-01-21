Find Me a 100 Winner: Three longshots chanced at between 119/1 and 289/1

Read Dave Tindall's each-way column here

If it hadn't been for a remarkable chip-in eagle at the 72nd hole of the Sony Open (see below), we'd have already been off the mark in 2025 with 110.0109/1 chance Nico Echavarria, who was beaten by Nick Taylor in extra-time.

The column then is in profit as we head to the Californian coast and the Middle East in search of longshot success this week.

I'll start with the Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour which kicks off tomorrow at Torrey Pines.

I like the chances of Venezuelan Jhonnatan Vegas who finished third in this event on debut, way back in 2011. He missed the cut at The American Express last week but was an impressive fourth at The Sentry at the start of the year, so it would be no surprise to see him contend here again.

But I wanted slightly bigger than the 100.099/1 he trades at now, so my sole selection is the two-time winner, Justin Rose.

We haven't seen Rose in a 72-hole event anywhere since he finished 18th in the Hong Kong Open back in November. He'll arrive at Torrey Pines in good heart, however, having starred in a comfortable 10-1 win on the TGL last week and having captained the GB& I team to a facile victory at the Team Cup less than two weeks ago.

Rose showed he can still be competitive when contending strongly at the Open Championship in July and the two-time Farmers winner looks a fair price at 120.0119/1 in a weak renewal.

Recommended Bet Back Justin Rose (2us) EXC 120.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Daniel Brown @ 270.0 269/1

Over on the DP World Tour, I liked a number of longshots in the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, but I'm sticking with just two with David Micheluzzi, Callum Shinkwin and Dylan Naidoo, all missing out.

Like Rose, Daniel Brown contended strongly at the Open and, following his brilliant performance at Royal Troon, was in with a chance of landing his second DP World Tour title at both the Irish Open, where he finished fourth, and the Andalucía Masters where he finished third.

He missed the cut last week on his first outing in 2025 after a slow start on Thursday and in two appearances here he's finished only 36th and 76th . But he's way too big at almost 300/1 given his talent.

His length off the tee will be an asset around Al Hamra and given his fine record around links layouts, this is a venue that should suit him.

Recommended Bet Back Daniel Brown EXC 270.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

The big hitting Frenchman, David Ravetto, who used his monstrous tee game to overpower the field when winning the Czech Masters in August, is another player that should be suited to the venue.

The talented 27-year-old finished only 51st on debut two years ago but he's a different player now he's bagged a couple of titles (he also won the Dimension Data Pro-Am in South Africa last year). He finished a promising 45th in the Dubai Desert Classic where he signed off with a five-under-par 67 on Sunday.

Recommended Bet Back David Ravetto (1u) Exc 290.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

