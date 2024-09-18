Find Me a 100 Winner: Three longshots chanced at Wentworth from 189/1 to 349/1

A trio of triple-figure fancies at Wentworth

Read my BMW PGA Championship preview here

Read Matt Cooper's BMW PGA Championship each-way column here

Both picks at last week's Irish Open contended strongly but only 280.0279/1 chance, Daniel Brown, met the first lay back target of 10.09/1.

The Englishman was matched at a low of 7.413/2 on Sunday when he got to within a stroke of the lead with a birdie at the par five 12th in round four, but Ewen Ferguson traded no lower than 11.010/1.

Bang in contention at halfway and trading at 16.015/1, the Scotsman birdied the first hole in round three, but he made a mess of the second and fell away after that, so he didn't quite hit the first target.

After bagging a trio of winners last year, we're still in search of our first longshot victor in 2024, but last week provides plenty of encouragement. At this week's BMW PGA Championship, where I'm not overly keen on the market leaders, it's not surprising that I fancy a few longshots.

As highlighted in the preview, the last seven winners have all gone off at double-figure prices and four of the last seven were very well fancied. Historically, however, it's been a cracking event for outsiders so we're perhaps due one.

Although a big price, my first fancy, Connor Syme, is a very obvious pick. He's yet to win on the DP World Tour but has tasted victory on the Challenge Tour and he arrives in Surrey boasting current form, course form and correlating course form.

The 29-yer-old finished fourth in the BMW International and 15th in the Scottish Open in July and he looks like he's rounding back into form again if last week is anything to go by.

Syme sat tied for seventh at the halfway stage of the Irish Open before a 78 on Saturday blew him off course but he rallied on Sunday, playing his last 11 holes in five-under-par to post 67 to finish tied for 17th.

Syme finished third in the European Masters 12 months ago and seventh in the Irish Open last year at the K Club, so he has form at the two tracks that correlate best with Wentworth, which may explain why he sat second here last year with a round to go before a 74 on Sunday saw him fall to 10th.

Recommended Bet Back Connor Syme (2Us) EXC 180.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

My second selection, Frederic Lacroix, has never played the K Club, or Crans, and on his only previous visit to Wentworth, in 2021, he finished 65th behind Shane Lowry when the event was reduced to 54 holes. He was out of form then, and still quite inexperienced, but he still managed a 67 in round two.

The 29-year-old Frenchman, who won three times on the Alps Tour in 2019, has established himself on the DP World Tour this year, finishing inside the top-five in three events in-a-row at the turn of the year before finishing third in the Czech Masters and romping to a four-stroke victory a week later in Denmark.

Like Syme, he lost his way on Saturday in Ireland with a 78 in round three but he finished alongside the Scotsman on Sunday after a five-under-par 66 in round four. He's simply playing too well to ignore this week at such a big price.

Recommended Bet Back Frederic Lacroix (1.5Us) EXC 200.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

My third and final pick - Grant Forrest - also signed off the Irish Open with a five-under-par 66 and that was despite a bogey at the par five 18th - a straightforward hole that didn't seem to suit him given it averaged under-par for the week and that he played it in two-over.

That 66 saw the Scotsman climb from outside the top-20 and into the top-five so he arrives in form. Although he only has Wentworth figures reading 32-63-23-MC, he sat sixth at halfway when making his debut here in 2020. After opening the event with rounds of 69 and 67, he finished third at the K Club in the Irish open last year.

It's now three years since the 31-year-old won his only DP World Tour event, at the Hero open in his native Scotland, but Sunday's finish suggests he could win a again and he's another trading at a seemingly massive price.

Recommended Bet Back Grant Forrest (1U) EXC 350.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Now read my BMW PGA Championship here