Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Tips: Boom time for Bumrah

Mumbai Indians v SRH

Thursday 17 April, 15:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team news

Mumbai Indians have two wins so far this season but they were fortunate to get the points against Delhi Capitals last time when their opponents suffered a late brainfade in the chase. They still look like a franchise unclear on their best plans or selection.

The batting order seems to change every match. Will Jacks is now being used as a finisher with Sky Yadav back up at No 3. Rohit Sharma's awful form shows no sign of abating. The big plus, of course, is Jasprit Bumrah's availability. He should keep getting better and better.

Possible MI XI: Rohit (Karm Sharma sub), Rickleton, Sky, Tilak, Hardik, Jacks, Santner, Chahar, Boult, Bumrah

Sunrisers have lost Adam Zampa for the season due to a shoulder injury. He hasn't played since the first two matches of the tournament. It is a blow to an SRH squad which lacks depth. His replacement is a batter. Ravi Smaran, 21, has played six t20s in the Syed mushtaq with a strike rate of 170

Eshan Malinga, the Sri Lanka pacer, is being used as an impact player with Travis Head. He is the seventh fast bowler used this season, which tells you a lot about why the Sunrisers are struggling.

Possible RCB XI: Head (malinga), Abhishek, Ishan, Reddy, Klaasen, Verma, Manohar, Cummins, Harshal, Shami, Ansari

Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL pitch report

Early swing, late runs is often the rule at the Wankhede. The early 20-over par line is for overs 202.5. Ten of the last 15 have busted 195.5 and eight of the last 15 would have busted the current line. There is toss bias in the study period. Sportsbook have MI runs at 5/61.84 over/under 193.5 with Sunrisers at 186.5. For the cheaper quote you could say you're effectivley betting both teams to score at the quote in case Sunrisers bat last.

Mumbai Indians are 1.804/5 favourites. The market continues to be enthrall to their billboard stars despite all evidence to the contrary that they are a good team. This is the price of a table-topping side, rather one that is two from six.

Maybe you could argue that Sunrisers are so friendless these days after being badly exposed as a one-trick pony (all brawn, no brains) that MI's better all-round performers give them an edge. But one could hardly say that the home team's odds scream rick. It's not a match which we're inclined to get involved with but if one had to bet it would be SRH as MI should be bigger.

Sunrisers's aggressive batting makes for a potential innings runs strategy in-play. If teams go hard at the Wankhede in the first dig, they go home. Witness the different approaches from Kolkata and RCB this season.

KKR showed no common sense whatsoever and were rolled for 116. They lost a wicket after four balls to swing and just kept trying to hit. RCB lost Phil Salt to the second ball and it was a blessing. It brought together the more cautious pair of Virat Kohli and Dev Padikkal to lay a platform. They won the match.

We have no doubt that Travis Head and Abhishek sharma will try to smash it against the likes of Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar and Bumrah. So they could find themselves in trouble early on. That could lead to some overs plays at around the ten-over mark when batting gets easier. alternatively you could back MI for highest opening partnership at evens because Boult and Chahar are reliable for quick wickets.

Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL player bets

Bumrah is a fancy to start taking wickets and although the 13/53.60 that he wins the top MI bowler market has appeal, we can forget the rest and take overs 20.5 on the performance market (1pt per run, 10 per catch, 20 per wicket) at 6/52.20. He has an IPL career average mark of 26. If we view it as purely a bet to take two wickets, then the implied probability is out by about by only a few clicks. Bumrah has a fair record on the head-to-heads against the SRH top four so he has every opportunity to produce a performance which says: I'm back.

