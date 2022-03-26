Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals IPL Tips: Hoping for big runs

Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals

Sunday 27 March, 11:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Delhi depleted

Delhi Capitals should have probably won at least one of the last two IPL titles. But they are still awaiting their first trophy.

After the mega auction, it could be a long wait. They look weaker than in previous years having lost Indian batting talent like Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer.

And they won't be at full-strength here. David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman and Anrich Nortje are unavailable. Nortje has a niggle which could derail his season. That's one to watch.

Much depends, then, on Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant. Lalit Yadav might bat at No 3 so keep an eye on top runscorer odds when more come available.

Possible XI: Shaw, Seifert, Yadav, Pant, Powell, Sarfaraz, Axar, Shardul, Kuldeep, Nagarkoti, Sakariya

Yadav out

Mumbai Indians had a poor campaign in 2021. They failed to even make the play-offs. Punchy, then, that they used some of their purse at the auction to sign Jofra Archer, who is highly unlikely to play.

It means they will pick Jayden Unadkat, a bargain basement pacer, and have two slots in their XI for unproven young talent. Anmolpreet Singh and Tilak Varma could get the nod.

Such a strategy looks risky in the extreme when a senior player goes down. And that is exactly what has happened Sky Yadav is out of game one with a fractured thumb.

Mumbai need Yadav back as soon as possible because of his terrific hitting ability. With him in the top six they are ranked No 2 on boundary percentage.

Possible XI: Rohit, Ishan, Varma, Singh, Pollard, David, Allen, Mills, Unadkat, M Ashwin, Bumrah

Pitch report

The Brabourne Stadium has been eclipsed by its Churchgate neighbour the Wankhede as Mumbai's No 1 venue. And not since 2015 has it hosted a T20 match of note. That was in the IPL when Raja-sthan posted 199 v KKR and held on by nine. The previous first digs saw scores of 201, 189 and 173. It was always pretty good for batting.

Last year in domestic 50-over there were big runs scored and it is reasonable to reckon that it will be bat that dominates ball.

Both teams to score 160 at 10/11 with Sportsbook might not be a bad jumping off point. Both for 170 is 17/10 and both for 180 is boosted to 7/2. Bet the Sportsbook markets here.

Mumbai the pick

Delhi and Mumbai are the 9/2 joint favourites for the title in this year's IPL. Mumbai are a speculative tip at 16s to win it and hit the most sixes. Analysis here.

They are 1.774/5 to get an opening win and given Delhi's depleted status, it should be a formality. The key will be how well Delhi's makeshift bowling unit it goes. Match odds market is here.

Shardul Thakur is a top-notch attack leader and Chetan Sakariya has good numbers behind him but the wild card is Kamlesh Nagarkoti. He used to have extreme pace before injury and whether he comes back strong will be interesting. He has always been pricey.

Tops value

Warner has been listed by Sportsbook at 5/2 for top DC bat. He will not play. Shaw is therefore value at a boosted 10/3. Seifert is the same price. We also like Thakur at 60/1. Pant is 7/2.

For Mumbai, Rohit has been boosted to 11/4, the same price as opening partner Ishan Kishan. Kieron Pollard always catches the eye at 6s. Tim David is 7/1.

Thakur is 5/2 for most Delhi wickets. It's skinny but only Nagarkoti, Sakaraiya and Kuldeep are listed by Sportsbook of available players. Jasprit Bumrah is 15/8.

With runs to the fore, Rohit, Ishan and Shaw catch the eye for man of the match at 7/1, 9/1 and 9/1 respectively. Bumrah is 11s. Bet the Sportsbook markets here. Bet the Sportsbook markets here.