New Zealand v England Second ODI Tips: Root and Henry the men to bet

New Zealand should be shorter

England have lost seven of last 11

Hamilton surely prepped for hosts

No rain forecast

Henry and Root still the ball and bat bets

New Zealand v England

Wednesday 29 October, 01:00

TV: Live on TNT

New Zealand v England second ODI team news

New Zealand paired Rachin Ravindra and Will Young, moving on from Devon Conway, up top. But their top order is hardly terrifying. Kane Williamson is the anchor at No 3 but England will be confident of their bowlers having the ability to take charge.

In game one, despite defeat, England were more than in the game defending 224 when they reduced the hosts to 66 for four. But the Kiwis are solid more than spectacular and know how get the job done. With Zach Foulkes at No 9 they can also bat deep.

Mark Chapman was left out for the first match and may have to bide his time. At some stage Blair Tickner, the pacer, could come in for one of Jacob Duffy or Matt Henry.

Probable New Zealand XI: Young, Ravindra, Williamson, Mitchell, Latham, Bracewell, Santner, Smith, Foulkes, Henry, Duffy

England should have Jofra Archer available for selection after a delayed arrival on tour. But as stated before why he is not wrapped in cotton wool with the Ashes rapidly approaching is anyone's guess. He could come in for Brydon Carse who is due a rest.

Doubts persist about this batting line-up's ability to do the hard yards. They are famous for playing the big shots on pitches that allow. Perhaps this series they will learn from the hosts about how to pick their spots.

Tom Banton might get a run out at some stage in the series to play the finisher role and take the gloves from Jos Buttler.

Probable England XI: Duckett, Smith, Root, Bethell, Brook, Buttler, S Curran, J Overton, Rashid, Archer, Wood

New Zealand v England second ODI pitch report

The ball did plenty at the Bay Oval in game one. On a usually placid and run-laden pitch, England's batters struggled. Quite right. Why would the Kiwis play to England's strength and expose their own weakness by preparing friendly surfaces?

Seddon Park is not expected to be a road in terms of strategy or historical data. A run rate of 8.29 in the last 20 (including domestic) day-nighters suggests bowlers will have a say.

England under 261.5 total match runs catches the eye off the coupon. It also keeps on side a Kiwi struggle with the willow. In the last ten ODI away from home England's average total is bang on 262. Currently there is no rain forecast.

Before the the Mount Manganui contest these pages stated: 'one suspects England need an absolute belter of a batting wicket to play to their undoubted strength, which is hitting.' They didn't get one and they might not get one here.

We were actually keeping our powder dry on the Kiwis for a gamble on something more sporting underfoot so it is encouraging that they remain underrated. Or rather England (seven defeats in their last 11) remain vastly overrated. Odds-on about the visitors really is a dreadful option. We are happy to bet the Kiwis at 2.23123/100, only a small cut from the 2.305/4 they were for the first ODI.

It all comes back to nous and gumption. New Zealand (eights wins in their last ten at home) have it in spades and it was evidenced in the way they knocked England over and then held their nerve under pressure in the chase. They may prove to be too smart for England again here.

Recommended Bet Back New Zealand BFX 2.23

New Zealand v England second ODI player bets

We return to the Mr Reliables with bat and ball for England and New Zealand respectively. Joe Root, who started the series with a 41% win rate since the end of the last World Cup, had his wings clipped but one cannot bear a grudge against a man of undoubted quality. Sportsbook offer a boosted 7/24.50 that he finishes as England's top match bat so we have to get involved given the size of the edge.

Matt Henry is well overdue a white-ball top bowler win. He was let down by the fielders in the T20 series and was overshadowed in game one rather surprisingly. Sportsbook's 11/43.75 is one for us with four wins in his last ten ODI.

Recommended Bet Back Matt Henry top NZ bowler SBK 11/4

Recommended Bet Back Joe Root top England bat SBK 7/2

Now read Ed's Ultimate Guide to The Ashes