Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades - Visitors to make amends for opening defeat

Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades

Saturday, 10:10 GMT

Live on BT Sport

Doubts persist over Perth's ability to challenge

No team has a Big Bash pedigree to match Scorchers, who have won this tournament three times and been runners-up twice. Following their worst ever season however, which saw them finish bottom of the points table, they are this year's rank outsiders.

It hasn't started well, with a one-sided defeat to Sydney Sixers. The damage was done early with new recruit Liam Livingstone out for a duck, swiftly followed by key man Cameron Bancroft.

Whilst Scorchers do indeed not look the force of old, there's still plenty of T20 pedigree in their ranks, whether that be the aforementioned pair, skipper Mitch Marsh, Ashton Turner, numerous pacemen or new spin signing Fawad Ahmed.

No disgrace in opening loss for Renegades

The defending champions are also drifting in the betting after losing their opener to Sydney Thunder. At [8.6], this may well prove a good time to get on.

There was no disgrace in that loss - the consequence of an ordinary finish to their innings, then getting blasted by the Thunder openers. Renegades remain a very well balanced side, with deep batting and excellent strike bowlers. It will be a surprise if they aren't in contention at the end of this year's tournament.

Par looks in excess of 170

There have been nine T20 matches to date at the Optus Stadium - eight in the Big Bash plus an ODI last month, that saw Pakistan restricted to just 106. Strangely, four of the first innings totals finished between 177 and 182. If by implication 175-180 is the par line, that is notably higher than most grounds.

Regarding 1st Innings Runs, I'd only be interested in backing Renegades batters to thrive as I don't expect them to concede too many. [2.2] about 170 plus would appeal *if* available.

Back the champions to bounce back

A toss bias wasn't particularly evident in those matches. Six were won by the chasing side, but that stat is probably due to three very low first innings totals. More evidence is required.

The visitors start favourites at [1.96] and rightly so. Renegades were much superior last season, are better on paper and their opening defeat was less comprehensive than Perth's. I'm backing that and [8.6] for the title, in expectation of the latter position becoming more valuable as the tournament progresses.

Agar could represent value for Scorchers

The Scorchers top runscorer list is wide-open. Livingstone shares favouritism with Josh Inglis at 10/3, closely followed by Bancroft at 7/2. One interesting middle-order option at big odds is Ashton Agar at 19/1.

For Renegades, Aaron Finch is 12/5 favourite ahead of Shaun Marsh at 11/4 - the latter was previously one of Scorchers' star performers. I suspect one of them will prevail but this market is happily swerved because so many are capable.



