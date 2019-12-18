Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers: Short and hosts can go long

Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers

Friday 20 December, 03:45

Live on BT Sport 1

No ODI call-ups a big boost

The Hurricanes were forced to let Jofra Archer go about his business on England duty and replaced him with yet another Afghanistan spinner in Qais Ahmed. It could prove to be a master-stroke, especially towards the back end of the season when the pitches start to wear.

They also brought in super-experienced T20 globetrotter David Miller as their second overseas player. He normally bats at five or six but with a somewhat suspect-looking middle-order, they need to get him in no lower than four and give some time at the crease to play himself in before he starts teeing off.

The biggest star of all though is D'Arcy Short, player of the tournament and top scorer for the last two editions. With his opening partner from last season, skipper Matthew Wade, away on Test duty he might open alongside the highly-rated and sometime Australia player Ben McDermott.

In terms of genuine experience, there's all-rounder James Faulkner and the evergreen and ice-cool George Bailey, who should bat at five.

It's hard to know what to make of them until we see them in action but at least they've already received some good news: not a single player in the squad will be on ODI duty in a few weeks' time.

Excellent all-round performance first up

So far, so good. They beat the Perth Scorchers in a performance that was typical of them. All their main men with the ball contributed, with Tom Curran taking three wickets. His spell wasn't even as important as that of Ben Dwarshuis, though. The latter claimed two scalps but went for just 15 runs, which is world-class stuff by anyone's standards. Sean Abbott and Steve O'Keefe did their bit as well to restrict the Scorchers to just 131, which was never going to be enough.

Then it was over to Josh Philippe. Identified by Ed Hawkins as a great bet to top-score for the Sixers this Bash; he might outscore everyone if he carries on like this. His 81 not out was at times brutal and at other times brilliant, although of course there was no pressure involved given it was such a low total. Let's see how he fares when they're chasing 180.

Impossible to split the two

The match odds make it even money the pair. No surprises given they've been pretty evenly-matched over the years with three wins each, since 2014. The Hurricanes own their last two as hosts, which could be significant.

Then again, the Sixers have the advantage of not only having already played but having played very well. Confidence will be high and they will have learned plenty already about how to get the most out of their bowlers.

If you must, go with the better team, rather than the team with the better individual players. That means the Sixers; but there are better bets.

Short can start in style

If it's a real 'good run for your money' sort of bet you're after, you'll struggle to do better than backing D'Arcy Short to be the Hurricanes' top batsman at 15/8. The only man who came close to him last year in terms of top bat honours was Matthew Wade, who is unavailable, as we know.

He knows the ground inside out, boasts a strike rate of 136 in T20 cricket at domestic level and last year helped himself to 64 against these very opponents. In summary, he ticks all the boxes.



McDermott will have his backers at a bigger 7/2, the same price as Miller. But we're not sure whether the former is going to open and it's a bit of an ask for Miller to go big on Bash debut. The price about Short isn't to be sniffed at.

Hurricanes clear value on sixes

Part of the reason Short scored so many runs last year was that he struck so many sixes. He topped that chart as well with 22. Wade was joint-second on 21 and Bailey eighth on 14. We need to look at 23rd before we find a Sixers' player- skipper Moises Henriques. Last year the Hurricanes hit a total of 78 maximums to the Sixers' 44. So quite why they're 5/6 the pair for hitting the most sixes, I don't know.

Miller has as much six-hitting ability as the absent Wade does and even allowing for the fact the Sixers are the better bowling unit, the price still looks wrong.

