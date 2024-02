Joseph a wager

Perth pitch varied

Australia v West Indies

Tuesday 13 February, 08.00

Australia v West Indies Third T20 team news

Australia have an opportunity to try different combinations with the series won. They're not learning anything about David Warner at this stage for example. Travis Head could partner Josh Inglis in the opening slot.

Aaron Hardie could come in for all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Ellis for Josh Hazlewood. Alternatively Sean Abbott returns after missing game two.

Glenn Maxwell's brilliant century and Spencer Johnson's show of pace on debut in Adelaide warrant another outing.

Probable XI: Head, Inglis, M Marsh, Maxwell, Hardie, David, Wade, Zampa, Ellis, Johnson, Behrendorff

West Indies just cannot keep the Australia batting quiet. After conceding 241 and 213 they need to try something different. And that has to be the twin spin of Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein.

If they take inspiration from Adelaide Strikers' use of tweak in the Big Bash play-off at this ground, then they might give themselves a chance of control.

There's little wrong with the batting. Scores of 208 and 202 in reply suggest they have what it takes.

Possible XI: King, Charles, Pooran, Hope, Powell, Russell, Shepherd, Holder, Akeal, A Joseph, Motie

Australia v West Indies Third T20 pitch report

Seventeen of the last 28 first-innings at the Optus have busted 160 with 12 won by the chaser but seven of those came in the last 14. There were two scores of 200 or more in the seven Bash matches there this season.

West Indies have been an option batting second in this series because chasing has been their strongest suit. That trend has looked fair considering they've had a good go at monster Australia targets.

But we've paired that record with a clear chase bias at the venues. We're not sure that exists at Perth Stadium.

Throw in the fact Windies are shorter at 3.1511/5 than they have been in the two games so far and it's hard to justify faith. Perhaps they're a follow in-play going after 180-200.

Australia v West Indies Third T20 player bets

We will retain support for Alzarri Joseph for top West Indies bowler. He is still winning at 38% in the last two years and has been among the wickets this series. The 3/14.00 with Sportsbook fits the bill.

We are tempted by Matthew Wade at 14/115.00 for top Aussie bat because of a win rate of 14.7%. But we do need him bumped up the order from No 7. it's possible he could open if Warner is rested. Maxwell is 7/24.50 for another top-bat win. It's six wins in his last 22.

