What’s New on Betfair?

Betfair Build Ups: How to use our player betting tool for the Champions League semi-finals

Barcelona attacker Raphina
Barcelona attack Raphina

Inter Milan v Barcelona could be a Champions League classic, so what better game to try Betfair's Build Ups player-betting tool? Read all about it here and test your Champions League stats knowledge in our quiz

  • Finely poised Champions League semi-final will deliver drama

  • The ideal occasion for a Build Ups wager! 

  • Read all about it and test your Champions League stats knowledge right here

Potential classic semi-final is the ideal showcase for Build Ups

Champions League semi-finals don't come much bigger than Inter v Barcelona.

Two European giants doing battle under lights at the San Siro after a first leg that finished 3-3. 

It's all there for a night of high drama. 

What better occasion then for a play with Betfair's Build Ups player betting feature. 

Pit players from either side, or even from the same team, against each other across a wide range of metrics including goals scored, assists, fouls and more. 

You can read what our expert previewers think of the game in our tips here, incluing a specific section on Build Ups.

Champions League stat leaders quiz

Which player has won the most fouls in the Champions League this season?

- Cherif Ndiaye of Crvena Zvezda won 27 fouls from eight group games

Which player has committed the most fouls in the Champions League this season?

- Denzel Dumfries has made 19 fouls from 10 Champions League games

Who is the current top scorer in the Champions League this season?

- Raphinha and Borussia Dortmun's Serhou Guirassy are currently tied on 12 goals apiece 

Who currently has the most assists in the Champions League this season?

- Raphinha, the Barcelona attacker not only leads the scoring charts but has eight assists too 

Which player has had the most shots in the Champions League this season?

- Ousmane Dembele, it's 50 shots from 11 games for the PSG striker, 4.9 per game

Which goalkeeper has made the most saves in the Champions League this season?

- Thibaut Courtois, the Real Madrid ssopper has made 52 saves) 

Which player has picked up the most cards in the tournament this season?

- Alvaro Carreras of Benfica and Alexis Mac Allister are tied on five yellows apiece 

Who currently has the most assists in the Champions League this season, Raphinha or Salah?

- There's a clue above but Raphinha leads the assists charts with eight, Salah has four

Which player has had the most shots in the Champions League this season, Dembélé or Kane?

- Dembele leads Kane by four shots, 50 v 46

Which player has had the most yellow cards in the Champions League this season, Partey or Goretzka?

- Goretzka is ahead by one, 4 v 3

For more Champions League tips and previews click here

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

What’s New on Betfair?

Betfair Launches Safe Sub: Introducing a football product that's sure to make an impact

  • Editor
Betfair Football Super Sub
Exchange News

Betfair Exchange May Newsletter: IPL match breaks record and passive bet delay testing scales up

  • Max Liu
Will Jacks playing for Mumbai Indians
What’s New on Betfair?

Betfair Build Ups: Player betting taken to a new level on our all-new feature

  • Editor
Betfair Build Ups new football product for 2025