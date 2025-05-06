Betfair Build Ups: How to use our player betting tool for the Champions League semi-finals
Inter Milan v Barcelona could be a Champions League classic, so what better game to try Betfair's Build Ups player-betting tool? Read all about it here and test your Champions League stats knowledge in our quiz
Finely poised Champions League semi-final will deliver drama
The ideal occasion for a Build Ups wager!
Read all about it and test your Champions League stats knowledge right here
Potential classic semi-final is the ideal showcase for Build Ups
Champions League semi-finals don't come much bigger than Inter v Barcelona.
Two European giants doing battle under lights at the San Siro after a first leg that finished 3-3.
It's all there for a night of high drama.
What better occasion then for a play with Betfair's Build Ups player betting feature.
Pit players from either side, or even from the same team, against each other across a wide range of metrics including goals scored, assists, fouls and more.
You can read what our expert previewers think of the game in our tips here, incluing a specific section on Build Ups.
Champions League stat leaders quiz
Which player has won the most fouls in the Champions League this season?
- Cherif Ndiaye of Crvena Zvezda won 27 fouls from eight group games
Which player has committed the most fouls in the Champions League this season?
- Denzel Dumfries has made 19 fouls from 10 Champions League games
Who is the current top scorer in the Champions League this season?
- Raphinha and Borussia Dortmun's Serhou Guirassy are currently tied on 12 goals apiece
Who currently has the most assists in the Champions League this season?
- Raphinha, the Barcelona attacker not only leads the scoring charts but has eight assists too
Which player has had the most shots in the Champions League this season?
- Ousmane Dembele, it's 50 shots from 11 games for the PSG striker, 4.9 per game
Which goalkeeper has made the most saves in the Champions League this season?
- Thibaut Courtois, the Real Madrid ssopper has made 52 saves)
Which player has picked up the most cards in the tournament this season?
- Alvaro Carreras of Benfica and Alexis Mac Allister are tied on five yellows apiece
Who currently has the most assists in the Champions League this season, Raphinha or Salah?
- There's a clue above but Raphinha leads the assists charts with eight, Salah has four
Which player has had the most shots in the Champions League this season, Dembélé or Kane?
- Dembele leads Kane by four shots, 50 v 46
Which player has had the most yellow cards in the Champions League this season, Partey or Goretzka?
- Goretzka is ahead by one, 4 v 3
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.