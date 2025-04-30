Betfair Exchange May Newsletter: IPL match breaks record and passive bet delay testing scales up

£218m matched across all markets for IPL match

French Open matches to feature no delays on passive bets

US Racing upate - race number removed

US PGA major to come in May after Augusta thriller

IPL Match becomes the biggest sports event ever

Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) matched over £201 million in match odds market alone, with a further £17 million added in volume across all markets. It was the third on the list for all-time volume surpassed only by the two most recent US Presidential Elections.

With plenty of games left in this year's tournament, will the record be broken again? Keep yourself up to date with key information and the best betting tips for the remaining games via our special IPL blog.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is into the latter stages of group games with only a few matches remaining before the play-offs. The final will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The group games have thrown up plenty of excitement, including the record all-time volume for a single sporting event.

Update on no delays for passive bets

After a successful period of trialling no delay on passive bets in tennis, we have plans to push this feature across more fixtures and more markets in the coming months.

A common question asked in this space has been about the ability to signpost these markets within the API. We can confirm this work is now in the pipeline.

So far we have offered 50% of fixtures per tournament in tennis but next month we will offer the whole of the French Open. This will boost coverage up to 60-70% of all tennis.

We will be testing in baseball at the beginning of May, initially following the trend of odd event IDs (50%) with the view to get to 100% of matches within a few weeks.

We are planning tech improvements to allow for scale and API signposting to commence in the coming weeks. We expect to complete the work some time in Q3.

Football testing will recommence later in the year once API signposting is live and progress has been made scaling the passive bet delay tech.

US Racing naming change

We will be carrying out a change to the naming of races in US horse racing where we will no longer show the race number in the market name retuned via the API or displayed on the Betfair website. This will ensure we are operationally more efficient and aligned with the naming on the sportsbook.

The work will be carried out week commencing 12th May. If this change will cause any problems to your current setup when identifying the races via the API please let us know.

Golf's second major on the horizon

After a tense play-off with Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy claimed his first victory in a major in 11 years, becoming only the sixth player in history to win a Grand Slam.

The second major tournament of the year is the US PGA Championship which starts on May 15th.

McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler head the Betfair Exchange market and we are looking at adding topical markets around those two players to our offering like the below:

McIlroy and Scheffler against the field

McIlroy vs Scheffler match bet

If you would like to see certain other markets added in Golf please let us know and we can consider.