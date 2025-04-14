USPGA Championship 2025: Grand Slam hero McIlroy favourite alongside Scheffler

McIlroy and Scheffler 9/2 5.50 joint favs to win USPGA Championship

Aberg best of the rest with three-time winner Koepka at 33/1 34.00

Rory and Scottie joint favs to win year's second major

Rory McIlroy has shortened to 9/25.50 joint favourite to win next month's second major tournament of the year, the 2025 USPGA Championship, following his career grand slam-winning victory at the US Masters.

The Northern Irishman, who was 6/17.00 second favourite to win the USPGA this time last week, as well as being second favourite to win the US Masters, claimed his first Green Jacket in dramatic fashion on a thrilling Sunday at Augusta, summed up perfectly here in Steve Rawlings' Debrief.

Having won two big events on the PGA Tour this season, the AT&T Pebble Beach and the Players Championship, and now the US Masters, his fifth major victory in total which completed a career grand slam, McIlroy is arguably in the best form of his career ahead of next month's USPGA Championship. And there's even better news to come for his backers.

The 2025 USPGA Championship will be played at Quail Hollow, the scene of McIlroy's first ever PGA Tour victory and a venue at which he's won at on three more occasions, including victory just last year at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Sitting alongside McIlroy at the top of the USPGA betting at 9/25.50 is world number one Scottie Scheffler who, despite not appearing to be at his best this year, hasn't failed to finish in the top 25 on all eight starts this season. The two-time US Masters champion was clearly below his best last week but still finished in a tie for fourth, his third top five finish in his last five starts.

Aberg among market leaders for USPGA

Last year's US Masters runner-up, Ludvig Aberg, is third favourite in the market at 14/115.00 after another solid display at Augusta last week.

After a poor second round and start to his third round Aberg rallied brilliantly late on Saturday and he carried that momentum into Sunday, gradually climbing the leaderboard to a point where he was in a three-way tie for the lead standing on the 17th tee in the final round. But the brilliant Swede made bogey on 17 before a triple bogey on 18 saw him fall down to solo seventh.

Aberg has now recorded three top 12 finishes in just five major tournaments, though he did miss the cut at least year's USPGA Championship and is yet to play at Quail Hollow as a professional.

Bryson DeChambeau, who played in the last group alongside McIlroy at the US Masters on Sunday, and briefly lead the tournament before finishing in a tie for fifth, is the 16/117.00 third favourite to win the USPGA Championship.

The popular American has an excellent record in major tournaments having won the US Open on two occasions as well as finishing in the top five of the USPGA Championship in three of the last four years, including being runner-up last year.

LIV stars among the best of the rest

A trio of LIV Golf stars are also prominent in the early betting for next month' USPGA Championship with John Rahm at 20/121.00, Joaquin Niemann at 25/126.00, and three-time USPGA champion Brooks Koepka available at 33/134.00.

Last year's Open Championship winner Xander Schauffele can be backed at 16/117.00, just ahead of two-time major winner Colin Morikawa at 20/121.00. The lowest price Englishman in the market is LIV star Tyrell Hatton, who is available to back at 40/141.00.

The 2025 USPGA Championship commences on Thursday 15 May.

- Rory McIlroy 9/25.50

- Scottie Scheffler 9/25.50

- Ludvig Aberg 14/115.00

- Bryson DeChambeau 16/117.00

- Xander Schauffele 16/117.00

- Colin Morikawa 20/121.00

- John Rahm 20/121.00

- Viktor Hovland 25/126.00

- Justin Thomas 25/126.00

- Joaquin Niemann 33/134.00

- Patrick Cantlay 33/134.00

- Hideki Matsuyama 33/134.00

- BAR 40/141.00

*prices correct as of Monday 14 April 2025

