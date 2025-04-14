US Masters 2025: What next for McIlroy after Rory joins the golfing gods

McIlroy becomes first European to secure Grand Slam

Golfing history made as Rory wins Masters

At the 11th time of asking Rory McIlroy completed a full set of major championships at Augusta this weekend and in doing so took us on one of the most extraordinary rollercoaster rides in recent years.

A disappointing opening round was put right on day two, the Irishman shooting a field-best 66. History was then made on the Saturday, posting six back-to-back threes at his opening six holes.

It meant that, not for the first time in his illustrious career, the 35-year-old went into the final day of the US Masters topping the leaderboard.

Rory overcomes final day wobbles on drama-packed Sunday

Only then came a disastrous double-bogey on the 13th, a setback that opened the door for Justin Rose who was commendably chasing hard. Memories of McIlroy's many near-misses at this major - including relinquishing a four-shot lead in 2011 - must have come flooding in at that point.

Which makes his subsequent 'shot of a lifetime' at the 15th all the more remarkable. It was further proof - as if any proof is needed - that to win a tournament such a this, skill and consistency are not enough. You need the heart and stomach of a king.

Of course, more drama was to follow - this after all was Augusta and McIlroy at Augusta - and a missed short putt on the 18th took us into a play-off, Rose cruelly losing a head-to-head in the Masters for a second time after doing so in 2017.

On sinking the winning putt, McIlroy fell to his knees, in disbelief and tears.

SPOTY, USPGA and more - what comes next for Rory?

So what now for a golfer who has become the first European to achieve a Grand Slam, and furthermore one of only six to ever do so?

Surely the popular man from County Down is a shoo-in to win this December's BBC Sports Personality of the Year, an award he has previously just missed out on, coming second in 2014. Pertinently, that was when he won his last major, two that year in fact.



This though, a Grand Slam, is historic. It will be talked about across the globe and it deserves due recognition.



When betting first opened for the 2025 SPOTY five months ago, McIlroy was priced at 25/126.00, his odds shortening to 16/117.00 before a drive was driven in the US due to his good form in recent months.

Now, well as you can see, he is strongly fancied to smile awkwardly in front of the cameras at the tail-end of the year, thanking the public for voting.

Before the Masters: 16/1

After the Masters: 8/11



In golfing circles meanwhile all thoughts now turn to the forthcoming USPGA Championship and a tournament McIlroy has twice won before, as well as tying for third on two occasions.

He is presently joint-favourite at 9/25.50 to add to his majors haul next month and that price appeals when we factor in his confidence, that will be sky-high. Moreover, as the ever-gracious Rose pointed out:

"What he's really learned to do this year is play much more controlled golf, and obviously it's paying off for him. He's having an unbelievable season."

McIlroy is also 9/25.50 to lift the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush this summer in his native Northern Ireland.