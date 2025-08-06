Betfair Exchange August Newsletter: 100% coverage for passive bet delays and exciting updates to tools on the Exchange

Player props trials continue in EPL

All Tennis covered by passive bet delay tool

The latest Exchange additions - MatchMe Desktop and Market Graphs

Domestic football leagues will return this month after a summer break, with the Football League already underway (Leagues 1 and 2 beginning on August 1st), The Championship on August 8th and the English Premier League returning on the 15th.

For the start of the EPL season, we will be continuing some testing that took place at the end of last season and during the Club World Cup on the Exchange. Testing on player props will remain a focus through the voiding of non-starters when team news is released for all 8 player markets in Premier League games. Player To Score markets has seen a steady 11% YOY increase in matched volume, so we hope to see continued growth in these player markets for the coming season supported by our testing.

Premier League player markets with void subs:

Player Anytime Assist

Player First Goalscorer

Player Shots on Target 1 or More

Player Shots on Target 2 or More

Player Shown a Card

Player To Commit 1 or More Fouls

Player To Commit 2 or More Fouls

Player To Score

No delays on passive bets now at 100% in Tennis. Next on the list? Football

We're pleased to announce that we have now enabled passive bet delays across 100% of tennis and baseball competitions. This means that any in-play bets which are not going to be matched, i.e. make bets rather than take bets, will no longer go through the bet delay. You can read more on the progress in July's edition of the Newsletter.

The next milestone will be releasing API signposting for the passive delay tool to signal which markets and leagues on the Exchange will be subject to no delay on passive bets - expected to launch late August/early September.

This work has put us in good position to begin testing the passive delay function in football for the coming season. Plans for this are in place to be ready for the start of September, but we will send dedicated communications closer to the time.

Dynamic delays in Tennis

In July we started testing a new tool that was enabled to reduce the bet delay in the market to one second during change of ends, on a small number of games. Every game 3,5,7,9,11 or game which decides a set (potentially 6,8,10,12) - the delay is reduced to one second when the signal is received for the end of game or end of set. For full details on the logic take a look at the Betcode Slack channel or Betfair Developer Forum. Notifications will be sent to these platforms outlining which upcoming matches will be subject to this testing, they will remain low-level one-off matches at this stage. When API signposting is available we will scale up the testing.

MatchMe now available on Desktop

Back in 2021 we created MatchMe - a simple feature to make it easier to get your bet fully matched. Until now it has only been available on the Exchange mobile app but in July we made it available on Betfair.com.

MatchMe is essentially a smart betting assistant that finds the best price available to you within a pre-determined range.

Why MatchMe?

Odds can change rapidly, resulting in unwanted unmatched bets.



Think of MatchMe as a smart betting assistant which finds the best price available for you, within a range that you control.



Don't waste time editing your unwanted unmatched bets, use MatchMe to simplify your experience and achieve a full match faster.

How do I turn MatchMe on or off?

The feature is switched off by default for all customers but can be turned on/off at any time in two ways

Go to "Settings" and then enable or disable MatchMe under "Betting" Toggle it on/off on the betslip when placing Back bets

Huge upgrades made to market graphs



We're excited to launch new Market Graphs on Desktop and Mobile Apps. This isn't just a visual upgrade, they now provide clearer, more relevant data to support smarter betting decisions.

What's new?

Time Filters : Select from a range of timeframes to focus on the trends that matter most.

: Select from a range of timeframes to focus on the trends that matter most. Zoom In/Out with Gestures: Pinch to zoom for more or less detail, giving users better control.

Dynamic x-axis : Adjusts to the selected timeframe to make patterns and timing clearer.

: Adjusts to the selected timeframe to make patterns and timing clearer. In-Play Marker: See exactly when the event went in-play and how it impacted the market.

Further improvements are planned for the future, including:



An option to select and compare multiple selections from a market in one view

A refreshed bolder colour palette

Read the full article on new market graphs here.

Exposure reuse is now available on Exchange Italy

Exposure Reuse was launched on the Betfair Exchange a couple of years ago, and we can now confirm that the tool is available on Betfair.IT. This powerful tool makes it far more efficient for liquidity providers to create betting opportunities by freeing up capital which can then be used across a wider range of markets.

For more information on Exposure for Betfair.IT or Betfair.com please reach out to an Account Manager or bdpsupport@paddypowerbetfair.com