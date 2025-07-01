Betfair Exchange July Newsletter: IPL breaks records, football props bets and more for summer

Club World Cup sees player props bet trials

IPL breaks more records on the Betfair Exchange

Latest updates to Betfair Pie are live - grab a slice

Focus on Player Props markets has increased for summer tournaments as we continue to test voiding non-starters

Back in March we kicked off a trial for the English Premier League in Player First Goalscorer and Player To Score markets. Bets on players prior to team news that were then named on the bench were voided. The intention was to build on the popularity of player markets across the industry while also trying to mitigate some negative impacts that team news can have on betting behaviours.

In a bid to explore whether this should be the status quo for Player Props in the future, we have scaled up this rule testing for tournaments throughout the summer. Namely the FIFA Club World Cup taking place in USA and the UEFA Women's Euros hosted by Switzerland.

Voiding subs will remain for the original Player First Goalscorer and Player To Score markets. But we'll be expanding this rule to the 3 other key Player Props markets in these tournaments:

Player Shots on Target 1 or More

Player Shots on Target 2 or More

Player Shown a Card

In both tournaments the void subs rules have been applied to selected matches, for the Club World Cup it was offered for the highest profile games in the group stages and will be present for all remaining knockout fixtures. In the Women's Euros subs will be voided on First Goalscorer and To Score markets in higher profile group games, and then the rule will be in place for all 5 stated markets during the knockout stages.

IPL breaks more records on Betfair Exchange

Key to the above graph: 2023, 2024, 2025

After an exhilarating three months and 74 action-packed games, the IPL finished with an enthralling final battled out by the top two teams in the group stages. Royal Challengers Bengaluru edged past group stage winners Punjab Kings to secure their first ever IPL trophy after 18 campaigns. On the pitch, Kohli and co. lifted the trophy as champions. Off it, Betfair Exchange witnessed records broken once again for betting on this magical tournament. The record for highest ever volume on a single sporting event on the Exchange was broken twice during the tournament.

2025 IPL standout figures:

£11.6bn in total tournament matched volume is the largest ever.

£230m volume - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians.

£1.5bn volume matched across tournament line markets.

Passive Bet Delay on track for 100% coverage in Tennis

Tennis has been scaling up no delays on passive bets over the past couple of months. For Wimbledon, 100% of matches will be covered by no delays on bets that aren't going to get matched straight away - 'passive bets'.

Since the no delay tool was enabled at the beginning of 2025, over £23.5m worth of bets have skipped the bet delay in tennis that previously would've been subject to a 3 or 5 second delay.

Plans are in place to move to 100% of Tennis and Baseball to the passive bet delay logic in the last week of July.

Betfair Pie - Updates now live

The latest updates to Betfair Pie are now live - take a look here.

There are key updates, including:

Interactive onboarding tutorial.

Market search.

Improved dynamic Pie interface with simplified default view.

Auto match setting toggle in My Account - to improve chance of bets matching if price moves.

Bet level auto cash out and stop loss feature via expandable bet level controls.

Read next month's Newsletter for all the latest from the Betfair Exchange.