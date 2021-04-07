WWE Wrestlemania Tips: Two nights of bets from Wrestling's Superbowl

Saturday Night's Best Bets

WWE Championship - Bobby Lashley (c) v Drew McIntyre

The likely main event on night one is the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, and the Betfair Sportsbook have installed the challenger as the 8/13 favourite.

It was somewhat of a surprise when McIntyre lost the title at Elimination Chamber, but they had to find a way to get the Money In The Bank Briefcase off of the Miz, and he was just a transitional champion - losing it to Bobby Lashley within a fortnight.

Lashley (6/5) is clearly a favourite of Vince McMahon - remember he was selected to be Donald Trump's representative in the Battle of the Billionaire's at Wrestlemania 23, but McIntyre is the original chosen one of the Chairman, and I think he wins the big one for the second Mania in a row.

SmackDown Women's Championship - Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

The other possible headliner on Saturday is the Smackdown Women's Championship match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

Belair is the clear favourite at 3/10, while Banks is 9/4 to retain.

The challenger has been the most pushed female wrestler on any of the two shows in 2021, and she looks a certainty to win the first piece of gold in her WWE career.

Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Do celebrities ever lose at Wrestlemania? If they do, I can't think of any. This match has been turned into a tag bout with Damian Priest and John Morrison added, which is a wise move as it allows Priest to get a bit of a rub from teaming with the Puerto Rican rapper, and it also protects Bunny, who will obviously be limited in the ring.

Expect the heel duo to take plenty of bumps for the babyfaces, and even the 1/18 for a Bunny/Priest win looks generous!

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins' return to Smackdown saw him immediately enter into a feud with Cesaro, with the Swiss Superman getting the upper-hand in most of their interactions on TV.

I actually think the Sportsbook have this wrong, as I like a Rollins win at 2/1. He had a six and one Wrestlemania record before losing to Kevin Owens last year, and I think his stale Messiah character needs a bit of a boost.

Raw Tag Team Championship - The New Day (c) AJ Styles & Omos

The big intrigue ahead of this Raw Tag Team Championship match is what can Omos do inside the ring?

His partnership with Styles has all the hallmarks of the Shawn Michaels / Diesel one from the mid 90s, and the logical next step is for them to become tag team champions. They are 1/3 to get the job done, and it looks a bit of a formality to me.

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman (Steel Cage Match)

This isn't a feud that has gripped me in the slightest, and I can't say that I am looking forward to the match - even if Shane-O-Mac looks set to take some big bumps.

Strowman is a 1/4 shot at time of writing, but I think McMahon could win here at 11/4, with the feud extending to the next pay per view.

Sunday Night's Best Bets

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

The real Main Event of Wrestlemania will be the last match on night two, as Edge, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan compete in a triple threat match for the Universal Title.

Reigns has been superb since his return at Summerslam, and he has been utterly dominant since.

I think he drops the title on Sunday though, and that is why I believe that Bryan has been added to the match. The Big Dog can lose without being pinned, and that will suit his new character just fine.

So who takes the title? Edge is the Royal Rumble winner, and he's the favourite at 10/11. He has recently turned heel, which was much-needed character development - but Reigns will still be in the picture, and I can't see a heel v heel feud.

Daniel Bryan at 3/1 is the value. He is the most "over" babyface in the company, and with fans back in attendance, it seems likely that the WWE will want to send them home happy. A babyface champion also makes sense, looking at the Smackdown roster.

Raw Women's Championship - Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

This would have been Charlotte v Asuka if the former hadn't missed some time due to covid and rumoured other issues with WWE management.

Rhea Ripley is the beneficiary as she has been called up from NXT and been immediately inserted into the title picture.

The 24yr old Australian is the 3/10 favourite to take the gold, and while she probably will win, she just isn't a bet at the prices.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

This is the kind of feud which makes you hesitant about telling your friends that you are a wrestling fan.

It's been completely over the top - in their last match, Orton apparently burnt the Fiend to death! Yet here we are, a couple of months later and they will square off on the grandest stage of them all.

Wyatt is the 1/18 favourite to win, and hopefully he does to end this ridiculous rivalry.

Intercontinental Championship - Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews

It's 5/6 each of two for the Intercontinental Championship match, and I am siding with the challenger.

Big things were expected of Big E in 2021 (pun intended), but he hasn't really delivered with his character, and it's Apollo Crews that has come on leaps and bounds.

This new heel version of Crews is the most compelling thing he's done in his time with WWE, and I think he deserves another run with the belt.

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn lock up for the millionth time on Sunday, with the latter having YouTube "sensation", Logan Paul, in his corner.

KO is the 2/5 favourite to win, and the logical continuation of the Sami Zayn story is that Logan Paul helps Owens win, enabling Zayn to continue his conspiracy theory character.

United States Championship - Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus

Another tight call is the US Championship match between Riddle and Sheamus, and I think that the Irishman wins to further the feud.

Sheamus has been really good in recent months, including a couple of great matches with Drew McIntyre.

Riddle's character is a big turn-off for me, but apparently, Vince McMahon is a huge fan, so don't expect it to change any time soon.

That being said, flip-flopping the title allows this feud to continue, so I make the challenger a bet at 10/11.