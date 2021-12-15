Who will win Strictly Come Dancing Final? Rose Ayling-Ellis strong favourite

Rose Ayling-Ellis is the firm favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday when she and two other remaining contestants compete in the final.

The EastEnders actress has lead the betting on the Exchange for weeks and is 1.111/9 with just three days to go until the show reaches its conclusion.

She has wowed audiences with her dancing and given emotionally moving performances that touched on her experience as a deaf person.

Trio head for final in perfect form

Rose's opponents in the final have also been excellent and, in another year, John Whaite may have won.

He has topped the leaderboard for his dances with professional partner Johannes Radebe.

But John 17.5 has drifted out to a longer price than fellow finalist AJ Odudu who is 16.015/1.

AJ has survived a dance-off but scored a perfect 40, along with partner Kai Widdrington, in last weekend's semi-final.

She shared the leaderboard with John and Rose who also top-scored last weekend, underlining the quality of this year's contestants.

Fans are crossing there fingers, however, after AJ injured her foot in training this week and seen walking on crutches. She remains hopeful about taking part in this Saturday's show.