Strictly Latest Odds: HRVY shortens in betting after perfect score

The odds on HRVY winning Strictly Come Dancing 2020 shortened to 4.47/2 after he and partner Janette Manrara received the first perfect score of the series.

The three judges were wowed by the pair's Couples' Choice which received a standing ovation and 10s across the board.

HRVY and Janette also became the first couple to top the leaderboard twice in the series, having previously top-scored in week one.

But Bill Bailey 1.875/6 remains the firm favourite on the Betfair Exchange, albeit at a slightly longer price than seven days ago.

On Saturday, Bill and Oti Mabuse gave the kind of consummate performance they've given throughout the series. They only finished tied for fourth, though, with Jamie Laing 21.020/1 and Ranvir Singh 15.014/1.

Ranvir and her partner Giovanni Pernice get better with every week. Jamie and Karen Hauer performed well again and were unlucky to find themselves in Sunday's dance off against Clara Amfo who ultimately departed.

This weekend's sixth elimination could be the closest yet. There is no obvious candidate for the exit so whoever goes will be sorely missed.

I'm A Celebrity... Giovanna is new favourite

Fans were reportedly furious on Monday when Beverley Callard and Victoria Derbyshire were evicted from I'm A Celebrity... following Hollie Arnold and Ruthie Henshall's exits. That means all four contestants to leave so far have been women and some fans claimed on social media the show has a problem with women.

But Exchange bettors have made Giovanna Fletcher 2.447/5 the new favourite to win the show in Friday's finale.

Jordan North 3.45 remains very much in contention and Vernon Kay 5.69/2 isn't far away.

There will be another double eviction tonight and Russell Watson 1.384/11 is the favourite to go next, as the field is narrowed down ahead of the show's conclusion.