Strictly Latest Odds: Bill Bailey odds-on after another week of surprises

Bill Bailey is 1.855/6 on the Exchange to win Strictly Come Dancing after another good week for the comedian and his dance partner Oti Mabuse.

The pair finished joint-second on the leader board on Saturday's show behind first-placed Clara Amfo. It was a stunning turnaround for Radio 1 DJ Amfo, who finished third from bottom in week three, only to score 29 - the highest individual score yet this series - in week four for her Charleston.

The result meant that, for four consecutive weeks, the show has had a different couple top the leaderboard, making this one of the most unpredictable series in its history. It's a brave punter who delves into the betting on who records the highest score this weekend.

Amfo's price in the outright winner market has shortened to 8.615/2.

Bailey is yet to finish top of the leaderboard but he has come second two weeks on the trot and his consistency is fuelling bettors' confidence. He looks comfortable in his role, as the show's likeable funny man, and his chemistry on the dancefloor with Mabuse is sparkling.

Maisie Smith, who was the favourite when the line-up for the series was announced, flirted with elimination in week four. It was a shock to see the actress land in the bottom two when the results of voting were announced on Sunday.

She always looked assured of winning her dance-off against Max George, who was kicked off the show, and bettors still think she's in with a shout of winning the glitterball at 9.08/1.

HRVY 6.611/2 had another strong week tying for second-place and bettors make him Bailey's nearest rival in the winner market.

It's getting harder to call the elimination betting, with the obvious candidates all gone now. JJ Chalmers got the lowest score from the judges in week four but avoided the dance off. He may well be in contention for the fourth elimination, this Sunday, if he doesn't buck up his ideas.

Richie still favourite in I'm A Celebrity... with a difference

Over on ITV I'm A Celebrity is, if not hotting up in Wales, well underway with rivalries and intrigues already enthralling fans.

The show launched on Sunday before the following night market jolly Shane Richie 3.55/2 and nearest rival Jordan North 4.25 took part in the first Bushtucker trial.

The pair did well, winning nine stars, and justifying their status in the betting.

On Tuesday night, Beverley Callard 14.013/1, Vernon Kay 7.06/1 and Jordan, again, will take part in the second trial. Some, err, interesting delicacies are likely to await them at their Frights of the Round Table.

So far, Olympic gold-medallist Mo Farah's 14.013/1 most notable moment came when he fell from his hammock in the middle of the night. Ouch.

And finally... The Booker Prize

On Thursday night the Booker Prize will be awarded via a virtual ceremony for the first time. The prize, which aims to reward the best work of English language fiction of the year, has a strikingly fresh look to it this year, with debuts accounting for four of the six shortlisted books.

The 2/1 favourite Shuggie Bain, by Douglas Stuart, is one of those. This has been a highly unpredictable year for the prize but, as yours truly correctly tipped the winner of the International Booker in the summer, I feel obliged to have another go here and have settled on This Mournable Body by Tsitsi Dangerembga at 4/1.

The Zimbabwean author is nominated for the final novel in a trilogy so it may just be that, in a year in which debut novelists have thrived, a more seasoned winner takes the prize.