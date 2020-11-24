Strictly Latest Odds: Bill Bailey shortest price yet as Maisie Smith survives again

The latest odds on the Strictly outright winner market show Bill Bailey at his shortest price yet after he and partner Oti Mabuse performed well again in week five.

Hi nearest rival in the betting is HRVY 5.04/1, so it seems bettors think a man is going to win again this year.

Comedian Bill is 1.768/11 to win the Glitterball even though he and Oti only finished in joint-fifth place in a week which saw several strong performances.

They scored a respectable 25 but it was only one point more than Caroline Quentin and her partner Johannes Radebe who left the show in Sunday's elimination.

They lost to Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez who found themselves voted into the dance off by the public even though the judges gave them 27 points - the joint second-highest score of the week behind leaders Jamie Laing 38.037/1 and Karen Hauer - on Saturday.

Don't write off Maisie

It was a surprise to see Maisie in the dance-off for the second consecutive week. The EastEnders actor was the market jolly when the line-up for the series was announced but has now drifted to 13.012/1 - still the shortest price of any woman contestant, ahead of Ranvir Singh who along with partner Giovanni Pernice scored 27 for a raunchy tango on Saturday.

Conversely Clara Amfo, who topped the leader board in week four, finished last in week five by a considerable way, and yet received enough votes to keep her out of the dance off.

Based on the past two weeks, you'd have to conclude the public aren't keen on 19-year-old Maisie. It's rumoured that they think she's cocky, although it's difficult to see why. Don't rule out Maisie yet. There's still time for her to win viewers round and it's already clear the judges rate her.

Jordan North is new I'm A Celebrity jolly

Jordan North 1.855/6 is the favourite to win I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here as the ITV show reaches the half-way stage.

The radio host has been a hit in the castle and impressed viewers with his willingness to face his fears, including being locked up in an underground crate with 30 snakes.

Shane Richie was the market jolly series before the show got underway, and the former-EastEnders man held on to favouritism for a few days, but he has now drifted to 12.011/1.

But Shane has looked uncomfortable in the castle and his mood swings haven't gone down well with fellow contestants. His chances won't have been helped by his spat with AJ Pritchard 46.045/1 who accused Shane of laziness around camp chores.

Still if he can rediscover his amiable demeanour he may yet have a chance of winning when the finale of I'm a Celebrity... airs on Friday December 4 at 9pm.