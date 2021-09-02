To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Who will win SPOTY 2021? Tom Daley firm favourite in Olympian-heavy field

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Tom Daley celebrates winning Olympic gold
Daley captured the imagination with his golden performance

At the end of a magnificent summer of sport, the Sports Personality of the Year betting is dominated by Olympians and Tom Daley is the clear favourite. Max Liu has the latest...

Record-breaking Paralympian cyclist Sarah Storey is 25.024/1 on the Exchange and 18/1 on the Sportsbook.

Tom Daley is the firm favourite on the Exchange to win BBC Sport Personality of the Year after providing one of the moments of the summer when he took gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

The diver, who won the synchronised diving alongside partner Matty Lee, is 2.526/4 and holds clear favouritism over nearest rival cyclist Jason Kenny 6.611/2 in the betting.

Kenny won his seventh gold, and ninth medal over all, in Toyko.

Adam Peaty, who by taking gold in the 100 metre breaststroke in Tokyo became the first British swimmer ever to retain an Olympic title, is 7.26/1.

Market tells story of sporting summer

The market reflects a wonderful summer of sport. Back in June, England footballers Raheem Sterling 42.041/1 and Harry Kane 80.079/1 both shortened in the market to low single figures as they look destined for Euro 2020 glory. Their odds drifted, however, after England lost the final to Italy.

Sterling-Kane-Grealish.jpg

Dina Asher Smith was for many months the favourite as Team GB supporters looked to her to win Olympic gold in the 100 and 200m. It wasn't to be, due to injury, but Asher Smith, who is out at maximum odds, will surely come again.

Cyclist Laura Kenny was backed into favouritism when she became the first British female Olympian to win gold at three consecutive Games with victory in the madison alongside Katie Archibald.

But Laura, who is married to fellow contender Jason Kenny, has since drifted to 24.023/1 on the Exchange.

Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald.jpg

The Paralympics are ongoing and today Team GB cyclist Dame Sarah Storey won her 17th gold medal to become the most successful British Paralympian of all time.

Storey is 25.024/1 on the Exchange and 18/1 on the Sportsbook.

Another cyclist, Mark Cavendish, is 26.025/1 thanks to his heroics at the Tour de France.

Last year's winner Lewis Hamilton 11.010/1 is the shortest price of the non-Olympians as he pursues an eighth Drivers' Championship.

That looked out of the question a few weeks ago as Max Verstappen appeared to be running away with the championship. But Hamilton started to turn things around at the British Grand Prix and is now 2.0811/10 in the closest championship for years.

It's going to be a big few months for Hamilton and the outcome will have implications for SPOTY when the winner is revealed in December.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 (Winner)

Show Hide

Sunday 12 December, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tom Daley
Jason Kenny
Adam Peaty
Lewis Hamilton
Laura Kenny
Mark Cavendish
Lauren Price
Max Whitlock
Joe Root
Raheem Sterling
James Anderson
Jonathan Rea
Marcus Rashford
Alun Wyn Jones
Duncan Scott
Tom Dean
Sarah Storey
Anthony Joshua
Hollie Doyle
Harry Kane
Josh Taylor
Charlotte Dujardin
Tyson Fury
Frankie Dettori
Tom Pidcock
Rory McIlroy
Galal Yafai
Andrew Murray
Justin Rose
Paul Casey
Matthew Lee
Ronnie O 'Sullivan
Dina Asher Smith
Ben Stokes
Geraint Thomas
Katrina Johnson Thompson
Jordan Henderson
Jordan Pickford
Jade Jones
Jonny Lomax
Mo Farah
Harry Maguire
Chris Froome
Jadon Sancho
Jack Grealish
Tommy Makinson
Alistair Brownlee
Judd Trump
Tao Geoghegan Hart
Peter Wright
Lee Westwood
Johanna Konta
Laura Muir
Owen Farrell
Stuart Broad
Ben Ainslie
Philip Foden
Dan Evans
Kalvin Phillips
Mason Mount
Luke Shaw
Helen Glover
Zharnel Hughes
Up
Down





