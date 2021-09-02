Who will win SPOTY 2021? Tom Daley firm favourite in Olympian-heavy field

Tom Daley is the firm favourite on the Exchange to win BBC Sport Personality of the Year after providing one of the moments of the summer when he took gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

The diver, who won the synchronised diving alongside partner Matty Lee, is 2.52 6/4 and holds clear favouritism over nearest rival cyclist Jason Kenny 6.6 11/2 in the betting.

Kenny won his seventh gold, and ninth medal over all, in Toyko.

Adam Peaty, who by taking gold in the 100 metre breaststroke in Tokyo became the first British swimmer ever to retain an Olympic title, is 7.26/1.

Market tells story of sporting summer

The market reflects a wonderful summer of sport. Back in June, England footballers Raheem Sterling 42.041/1 and Harry Kane 80.079/1 both shortened in the market to low single figures as they look destined for Euro 2020 glory. Their odds drifted, however, after England lost the final to Italy.

Dina Asher Smith was for many months the favourite as Team GB supporters looked to her to win Olympic gold in the 100 and 200m. It wasn't to be, due to injury, but Asher Smith, who is out at maximum odds, will surely come again.

Cyclist Laura Kenny was backed into favouritism when she became the first British female Olympian to win gold at three consecutive Games with victory in the madison alongside Katie Archibald.

But Laura, who is married to fellow contender Jason Kenny, has since drifted to 24.023/1 on the Exchange.

The Paralympics are ongoing and today Team GB cyclist Dame Sarah Storey won her 17th gold medal to become the most successful British Paralympian of all time.

Storey is 25.024/1 on the Exchange and 18/1 on the Sportsbook.

Another cyclist, Mark Cavendish, is 26.025/1 thanks to his heroics at the Tour de France.

Last year's winner Lewis Hamilton 11.010/1 is the shortest price of the non-Olympians as he pursues an eighth Drivers' Championship.

That looked out of the question a few weeks ago as Max Verstappen appeared to be running away with the championship. But Hamilton started to turn things around at the British Grand Prix and is now 2.0811/10 in the closest championship for years.

It's going to be a big few months for Hamilton and the outcome will have implications for SPOTY when the winner is revealed in December.