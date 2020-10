SPOTY Betting: Lewis Hamilton favourite after record-equalling win

Lewis Hamilton is the favourite to be crowned Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) for 2020 after he achieved a record-equalling 91st Grand Prix win.

Bettors have backed Hamilton in to [3.1] on the Exchange and he has overtaken Tyson Fury who had been the favourite for several months.

The boxer, who has been fancied to win since his stunning victory over Deontay Wilder in February, has drifted to [4.4].

Marcus Rashford, who received an MBE at the weekend for his free school meals campaign and scored a goal for England, is [4.1] to win SPOTY.

The Manchester United striker is [1.66] to finish in the top three where Fury is [1.4] and Hamilton [1.06].

Timing looks right for Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton equalled the all-time record for career Formula 1 victories at yesterday's the Eifel Grand Prix.

It can only a be matter of time before he wins his 92nd race and pulls away from Michael Schumacher in the all-time standings to make his own records.

The win at the Eifel GP also extended his Drivers' Championship lead over team-mate Valtteri Bottas to 69 points and the Brit is now [1.02] to win the title for a seventh time.

That would equal Schumacher's record number of titles. Hamilton has won seven of this season's 11 races. There are six to go, with the next at Portimao on Portugal's Algarve on 25 October, and the season finishes with the Abu Dhabi GP on 13 December.

If Hamilton wins SPOTY he will become the fifth person to take the honour more than once after he previously won in 2014.