Beth Mead 1/40 to win BBC SPOTY award

Ben Stokes 16/1 ahead of Ronnie O'Sullivan at 80/1

Mead matched at 44.0 43/1 and Stokes at 1000.0 on Betfair Exchange

Mead almost unbackable to win SPOTY

Footballer Beth Mead is 1/40 to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, making her the shortest price favourite since the Betfair Sportsbook started offering a market on the annual event.

England striker Mead won the Golden Boot and was Player of the Tournament as the Lionessess were crowned champions at Euro 2022 in the summer.

Nearly 90,000 fans were packed inside Wembley, with millions more watching at home and in bars and pubs, as England secured a 2-1 extra-time victory over eight-time champions Germany.

Mead scored six goals at Euro 2022 and assisted five more, helping the Arsenal striker win the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year award. She also finished runner-up in the prestigious Women's Ballon d'Or.

Superman Stokes 16/1 second favourite

Ben Stokes is Mead's only serious market rival at 16/1 after leading England to T20 World Cup glory in November.

Stokes, who won the 2019 SPOTY award, hit the winning runs and was unbeaten on 52 as England beat Pakistan in a thrilling final at a packed MCG, Australia.

And just recently, Stokes captained England to a 3-0 Test series win over Pakistan with what many experts are calling one of the greatest overseas performances of all time after a bold declaration in the First Test.

Rocket Ronnie best of the rest

Ronnie O'Sullivan is the 80/1 third favourite to win SPOTY after winning the World Snooker Championship in May, equalling Stephen Hendry's record of seven world titles.

Aged 46 O'Sullivan also became the oldest world champion in Crucible history, beating Ray Reardon's record who was 45-years-old when winning his last world crown in 1978.

The remainng three contenders to win this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year award - all priced at 100/1 on the Sportsbook - are world champion (floor) gymnast Jessica Gadirova, skip of Great Britain's Winter Olympics curling gold medalists Eve Muirhead, and 1500m World Athletics Championship winner Jake Wightman.

Bigger and better prices to be had on the Betfair Exchange

In an admittedly uninspiring betting heat, you will find better prices on the Betfair Exchange, where Mead can currently be backed at 1.051/20 (1/20 before commission).

Stokes is trading at around 22.021/1, O'Sullivan at 120.0119/1, Muirhead at 560.0559/1, and the two outsiders both available to back at the ceiling prices of 1000.0.

Being able to predict who will do well in a calendar year is key to being successful on the Betfair Exchange as you can get matched at huge odds prior to an individual excelling.

Mead was matched at a high of 44.043/1 to win SPOTY before Euro 22, while Stokes was matched at 1000.0, meaning profits can be locked in on both sporting stars even before Wednesday night's winner is announced.