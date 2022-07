Arsenal and England striker Beth Mead is into 1.68/13 to win this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year award - 8/11 from 25/1 on the Sportsbook - after helping the Lionesses claim Euro 2022 glory at Wembley on Sunday.

The 27-year-old was voted the Player of the Tournament as well as winning the Golden Boot with her six goals going a long way to helping England win a first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup and the first in the women's game.

Beth Mead...



Player of the tournament.

Golden boot winner.



Having been 25/1 at the start of the tournament, she's now odds-on to be named Sports Personality Of The Year. pic.twitter.com/uWYCceKeLj -- Betfair (@Betfair) July 31, 2022

Mead had been matched at a high of 44.043/1 to win SPOTY but those odds collapsed when she scored a hat-trick in England's 8-0 win over Norway earlier in the tournament.

And although she faield to score in the final, England winning the tournament means Mead is certain to be in the spotlight for the remainder of the year.

Qatar World Cup win for England Mead's biggest threat?

Although World Snooker champion and early SPOTY favourite Ronnie O'Sullivan - matched at a low of 3.02/1 - and recent World Athletics 1500m gold medalist Jake Wightman remain prominent in the market, perhaps only a big tournament for England at this year's Qatar World Cup can prevent Mead from winning the BBC award.

Harry Kane is the most likely man to carry the Three Lions to success or deep into the tournament later this year and the Tottenham and England striker is currently available to back at 16.015/1 to win SPOTY.