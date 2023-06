Royal Ascot legend adds 9th Gold Cup on Courage Mon Ami

Dettori slashed to 2/1 2.94 from 3/1 3.95 following win

Ben Stokes next in the betting at 11/2 6.40

Frankie Dettori is the favourite to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) following his second Ascot win of the week, with the latter in the Gold Cup.

Dettori has now won 79 times at Royal Ascot, and has plenty more opportunities to add to that number this week.

He was won the Gold Cup here at Ascot nine times now, just two behind legendary figure Lester Piggott (11).

Can he capture the nation's imagination and win SPOTY in 2023? The Betfair market on the end of year award indicates that he has a good chance.

Dettori has never scooped the SPOTY prize but did come third in 1996 - one of only a handful of occasions an athelete from outside of the UK has finishes on the podium.

Earlier this week, Ben Stokes was available to be backed at 4/14.80 with a home Ashes tour to come. England would go on to lose the first test on the final day.

That defeat has seen Stokes' price drift to 11/26.40, though he remains second favourite in the betting.

The market currently is calling it a two horse race it would seem, as next in the market comes Mark Cavendish at 12/113.00. Joe Root, who was in sensational form for England in the opening Ashes test, is also available at 12/113.00.

Ryan Moore leading the way

Despite Frankie's huge Gold Cup win on Thursday, he still trails Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore at the 2023 Royal Ascot festival.

Ryan has managed four wins heading into the 17:00 race on Thursday, adding Warm Heart to his winners collection following three winners on the opening day on Tuesday,

