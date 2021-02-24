Grammys Odds: Taylor to triumph but Bridgers may be value

Taylor Swift's Folkelore is odds-on to win best album at the Grammys on 15 March and only Dua Lipa is in with a chance of stopping her, according to the betting.

After those two giants of pop you're down to Post Malone and Coldplay, although it would be good to see HAIM pick up something for their Women In Music Part III 9/1. The Los Angeles trio of sisters will probably have to look elsewhere though.

Taylor to add to her Grammys haul

So can Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia, which scored higher than Folklore in many music critics' end of year album lists in 2020, pull off an upset?

It seems unlikely, although Dua Lipa has a better chance at 10/3 of beating Swift to the Grammy for best song. Billie Eilish is interesting there at 8/1 if you want a real outsider.

The Grammys simply love Taylor, though, as demonstrated by the 10 she's won already - two for Best Album (2010 and 2016) - and Folklore has delighted fans old and new, with its collaborations with indie icons from the National and Bon Iver.

It's worth backing Swift and Bon Iver's Exile at 5/4 for Best Pop Duo/Group performance.

Phoebe Bridgers to upset the Apple cart?

Folklore could arguably have been nominated for Best Alternative Album - an interesting category with Fiona Apple 4/7 to win for her searing Fetch The Bolt Cutters.

The song-writing on Apple's album is original, the playing is ferocious and it achieved commercial and critical acclaim, scoring an extremely rare 10 on the Pitchfork review site.

Few people question Apple's quality. What her critics do say, however, is that they find Fetch... a bit much, or a little overwrought, and that raises a question mark about whether she'll get the votes.

Apple's closest rival here is Phoebe Bridgers and this could be her year. She caught the zeitgeist with her second album Punisher last summer and made headlines when she smashed a guitar live on US TV last month.

Punisher is a grower, with songs that offer you more every time you listen to it and embed themselves in your mind.

For this award it's value at 3/1

Bridgers could also be a bet for Best New Artist at 17/2 where Megan Thee Stallion is the 10/11 jolly.

Doja Cat has potential too at 13/8 but it would be a surprise.