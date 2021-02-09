Golden Globes Odds: Schitt's Creek and The Crown set to win big

The Golden Globe nominations nearly destroyed the internet last week. In this strangest of years, when award season is taking place later than usual, the announcement was much anticipated.

But the controversy, which played out on social media and in newspaper op-eds, concerned a glaring omission and a surprising inclusion, after the widely-praised I May Destroy You was left off the shortlist for Best TV Comedy while the much-derided Emily In Paris made the cut.

At 20/1 it would be an even bigger surprise if Emily... were to win, although that's hardly the point.

Schitt's Creek, which the world and its support bubble has been bingeing in lockdown, looks a shoo-in in that category at 5/6.

In the best TV drama category - remember, the Globes divide films and shows into comedy and drama genres, unlike the Oscars where they're all mixed in - The Crown is 4/7 to win.

Crown stars to compete for actress awards

Olivia Coleman 4/6 and Emma Corrin 5/2, who both star in The Crown, lead the betting for Best Comedy Series Actress. The latter would be a more exciting winner but we know Hollywood loves Coleman, thanks to her surprise Oscar a couple of years ago.

Also from the Crown, Josh O'Connor is 7/2 for Best Actor in a TV Drama for his performance as Prince Charles. The market expects Matthew Rhys 5/4 to pip him to it, but you never know.

Soul hits the right notes in a quiet year

Has anyone been the cinema in the last year? For those of us who used to go regularly it's one of the main deprivations of the age of Covid-19. So it feels strange to be thinking about the films that might win this awards season.

Hamilton 6/5 leads the betting for Best Comedy Picture while The Prom 9/4 and Borat 5/2 also feature.

Nomadland 8/11 leads the betting for Best Drama Picture but it's not even out in the UK until April - a couple of weeks before the Oscars on the 25th.

Pixar's latest, Soul, is odds-on to win Best Animated Picture - now that's one many of us watched over Christmas on Disney.

There's an promising market for Best TV Movie/Limited Series where the Queen's Gambit is 4/9. Another Netflix work, Unorthodox is its nearest rival at 7/2, but Steve McQueen's Small Axe at 7/1 is an interesting outsider.

The winners are announced on 28 February.