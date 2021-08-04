Who will win Love Island? Recoupling pays off for joint favourites

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares roared back into contention to win Love Island after they made up and recoupled. The pair are 6/4 joint favourites on Sportsbook after patching things up following their temporary split.

They share favouritism with Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish who have long been fancied in the betting. They coupled up on day one and have enjoyed a strong bond ever since.

Betfair spokesman Sam Rosbottom said: "Having made up after their temporary Casa Amor split, Faye and Teddy are now firmly in the hearts of the Love Island fandom, finding themselves joint favourites with Jake and Liberty at 6/4 to win the show.

Drama as Millie takes Liam back from Lillie

Millie and Liam have had their ups and down, in particular Liam's dalliance with Lillie Haynes with whom he pursued a relationship before deciding to stay faithful to Millie.

In one of the most dramatic moments in the current series, Lillie was furious and exposed Liam's actions. She had a heart to heart with Millie before leaving the show. Afterwards, Lillie told presenter Laura Whitmore (pictured below) that her door was now firmly closed on Liam.

Meanwhile, Millie decided to take Liam back, sparking outrage amongst some fans of the show. But the couple have worked through things since then and are in contention.

Betfair Spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "Despite many viewers being enraged that she took him back after his dalliance with Lillie, Millie and Liam are not far behind (the joint favourites) as 2/1 second favorites in what is becoming a three horse race for the £50,000 prize.

"Their closest rivals are the newly reformed Chloe and Toby at 10/1, followed by Kaz and Matthew at 14/1. But none of the chasing pack appear to be close to touching the front three contenders as the series begins to head for home."

The final is expected to take place on 23 August and the winners will take home £50,000.

Top Female Betting (top five)

Liberty Poole 6/4

Faye Winter 6/4

Millie Court 2/1

Kaz Kamwi 6/1

Chloe Burrows 10/1

Top male Betting (top five)

Jake Cornish 6/4

Teddy Soares 6/4

Liam Reardon 2/1

Matthew MacNabb 8/1

Hugo Hammond & Toby Aromolaran 10/1