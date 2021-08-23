Who will win Love Island? Millie and Liam are firm favourites

Millie Court and Liam Reardon are the favourites to win Love Island when the final takes place on Monday night.

Two months after the contestants entered Casa Amor, the series will draw to a close when Laura Whitmore (pictured below) hosts the final from 9pm on ITV2.

There are four couples left at the villa and it's the 24-year-old administrator from Kent and 24-year-old Welsh builder who are expected to leave as the winning couple.

They are 8/13 to scoop the £50,000 prize money. Half of all bets in the winning couple market were on Millie and Liam.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran lead the betting for much of last week but are out to 13/8 as second favourites.

There was late interest in the outsiders Faye Winter and Teddy Soares and Betfair cut their odds into 11/1 from 14/1.

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank are also available at 11/1.

Everything points to a two horse race, though, between Mille/Liam and Chloe/Toby.