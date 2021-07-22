Who will win Love Island? Deadlock in the betting as newcomers arrive

Three couples are level in the Love Island betting as the series nears the halfway point at Casa Amor.

Liberty Poole and Jack Cornish coupled up on the first day almost a month ago. They are 5/2 to go the distance and win when the show concludes.

According to the betting, though, they're locked in a three-couple battle with Millie Court and Liam Reardon, Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank - all at 5/2.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have drifted to 16/1 after their romance hit the rocks.

Both were in the bottom six - along with AJ, Teddy, Danny, Toby and Lucinda - when the public voted for their favourite contestants and could be eliminated imminently.

In the Top Male betting Jake and Liam lead the way at 9/4.

Liberty and Millie are both 9/4 to finish as Top Female.

Fans want more passion

There is still a long way to go - with the final expected to take place on 23 August - but the odds indicate that this series lacks a standout couple with the kind of chemistry that's made previous editions riveting.

Fans have complained that the series lacks true passion and say they aren't seeing enough drama, as contestants conduct themselves with one eye to their future careers instead of seeking lasting love.

The show's producers hope the introduction of three new contestants will shake things up.

One of them, Georgia Townend, has already made a strong first impression and is 10/1 in the Top Female market. She's joined by fellow newcomers Abigail Rawlings and Tyler Cruickshank.