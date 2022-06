As week three begins in the Love Island villa Davide Sanclimenti and Amber Beckford are the favourites to be the next contestants voted off the ITV show.

It's been a rollercoaster for Davide who had a blazing row with Ekin-Su after discovering she had kissed newcomer Jay. Ekin-Su is now coupled up with Jay.

Davide accused Ekin-Su of being a "liar and actress" and later unfollowed her on Instagram.

Now the self-described Italian Stallion is 6/4 to leave next even though he has been receiving plenty of support on social media.

Ekin-Su may also be at risk of leaving the villa but she has drifted to 11/4 as Amber has shortened to 6/4.

Monday's show, on ITV2 at 9pm, looks set to be full of drama with Ekin-Su and Amber set for a showdown which could have ramifications in terms of who leaves next.

First Look



The girls speak up, before a text comes in that puts everyone at risk #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kGFuL009Ug -- Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Luca and Gemma are now leading the winning couple market.

Gemma, aka Michael Owen's daughter, was initially paired up with Davide but fell for fishmonger Luca and was with him in a couple until new arrival Danica took her away from him.

Luca has told Danica that he doesn't want to pursue a relationship with her.

The odds show that bettors think Gemma and Luca, who was heavily fancied in the betting before the series began, will be reunited and take the £50,000 prize that goes to the winning couple.

Next male contestant to leave

Davide Sanclimenti: 6/4

Ikenna Ekwonna: 2/1

Dami Hope: 4/1

Jay Younger: 13/2

Luca Bish: 9/1

Andrew Le Page: 14/1

Jacques O'Neill: 16/1

Next female contestant to leave

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: 6/4

Indiyah Polack: 5/2

Amber Beckford: 10/3

Danica Taylor: 5/1

Gemma Owen: 15/2

Tasha Ghouri: 12/1

Paige Thorne: 16/1

Winning couple

Luca Bish & Gemma Owen: 7/2

Andrew Le Page & Tasha Ghouri: 6/1

Jacques O'Neill & Paige Thorne: 6/1

Dami Hope & Amber Beckford: 10/1

Luca Bish & Danica Taylor: 20/1

Jay Younger & Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: 22/1

Ikenna Ekwonna & Indiyah Polack: 35/1

Davide Sanclimenti & Gemma Owen: 80/1