Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti are the hot favourites to be this year's winning couple on Love Island as anticipation builds ahead of Monday's final.

Their romance, which has enthralled viewers of the ITV2 show for weeks, was sealed on Thursday when Davide told the 27-year-old TV personality that he loved her.

They have endured their share of drama but look unstoppable at 1/8 on Betfair and only a huge upset will prevent them walking away with the £50,000 cash prize on Monday.

Their closest rivals in the betting are Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri at 9/1.

Fans have taken the singer and Turkish soap star Ekin-Su to their hearts and she is 1/5 to finish as the top female.

Self-proclaimed Italian stallion Davide is the same price to be the top male.

The final, which is on ITV2 at 9pm on Monday, may be short of surprises in terms of who wins but it is sure to be emotional if the rest of the series is anything to go by.

Love Island Odds - Winning Couple

Dami Hope & Indiyah Polack 14/1