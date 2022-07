Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti are the favourites to be this year's winning couple on Love Island after a week which saw fans enthralled by their romance.

The pair are 6/4 to win the series and walk away with the £50,000 cash prize.

Ekin-Su is 7/4 and Davide is 13/8 in their respective top female and male markets.

But the big news was a Sunday night teaser that left fans in shock. It showed 2018 Love Island alum Adam Collard enter this year's villa as a bombshell.

First Look



In a Love Island first, the ultimate bombshell is BACK... and Adam is wasting no time living up to his legacy #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/21rn1CphDU -- Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 11, 2022

Adam to cause havoc?

The boys will be on red alert as Adam, who is the first Love Island contestant from a previous series to return to the show, is set to cause havoc in the villa, just like he did in series four when he gained a reputation as the supreme wind up merchant.

Personal trainer Adam said of his comeback: "I'm going to ruffle a few feathers when I go in."

He is 6/1 to be top male in 2022.

What his presence means for the winning couple betting remains to be seen but, so far, punters are continuing to put their money on Ekin Su and Davide.

They overtook Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill in the winning couple market. Paige and Jacques are out to 4/1 after Jacques admitted kissing Casa Amor girl Cheyenne.

The show continues at 9pm tonight on ITV2.