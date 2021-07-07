Love Island 2021 Odds: Liberty and Toby firm up in the betting

Liberty Poole and Toby Aromolaran continued to attract support in the Love Island betting as the ITV series entered its second week.

Liberty is 5/2 to be Top Female while Toby is the same price in the male market as viewers build a clearer picture of the contestants' personalities and chances of success in the Majorca villa.

Break-in and bust-up make for drama

It's been a dramatic few days for the Islanders with a break-in at the villa, as a YouTuber got through security in a bid to shoot viral footage, and an explosive row about cosmetic surgery.

The row came about when Sharon and Faye hit back at Hugo for his insensitive remarks about "fake" girls - four of the women contestants had just spoken about the procedures they've had done.

Hugo then tried to make the incident about his feelings by bursting into tears.

Despite this the odds on Hugo finishing the series as top male shortened to 4/1, making him joint second in the market with Brad McClelland.

There's no question who bettors fancy in the market though as Toby continues to lead the betting.

Hugo was the favourite to finish as top male before the series started. Model Shannon Singh was the favourite to be top female but she made an early exit from the villa last week.

That was a reminder that Love Island is an unpredictable betting heat.

Toby and Kaz look like strongest couple in weak field

As for the Winning Couple betting, Toby and Kaz Kamwi are the favourites for a second week running.

Liberty and Jack Cornish follow them in the betting at 5/1.

But those odds indicate that bettors have little faith in the current couples.

Rachel Finni and Brad are the big outsiders at 9/1 and that makes sense.

When two new women, Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court, arrived in the villa this week, Brad's head was quickly turned by Lucinda.

Meanwhile, there's a new market on the Sportsbook on Either Member of the Winning Couple to Steal The Prize Money. Now that would be a turn-up which is why you can get 10/1 on it happening.

Love Island 2021 Winning Couple Odds

Kaz Kamwi & Toby Aromolaran /5/2

Liberty Poole & Jake Cornish 5/1

Sharon Gaffka & Aaron Francis 7/1

Chloe Burrows & Hugo Hammond 8/1

Faye Winter & Liam Reardon 8/1

Rachel Finni & Brad McClelland 9/1

