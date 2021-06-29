Love Island 2021 Odds: Kaz and Toby favourites after episode 1

Kaz Kamwi and Toby Aromolaran are the early favourites to be the winning couple in series seven of Love Island after one episode.

ITV's summer of love got underway on Monday night as millions tuned in to the first instalment from the Majorca villa.

Love Island is Britain's biggest reality show and, after a year off in 2020, expectations are high for a classic series.

It's a betting event of rich potential with markets on the winning couple, top male, female and an array of special betting opportunities.

Kaz was first into the house last night, along with Liberty Poole, before Faye Winter, Sharon Gaffka and Shannon Singh arrived.

Then came the men, with joint top male favourites Toby and Brad McClelland joined by Hugo Hammond, Aaron Francis and Jack Cornish.

After presenter Laura Whitmore (above) made her exit, a night of champagne and introductions ensued as the couples got to know each other.

There was some confusion when Toby said he played for a social media football team called Hashtag while some viewers were left furious when the ITV Hub crashed and they couldn't watch.

All in all, it was a predictably straightforward episode one. There will be fireworks at the some point, no doubt. There's a long way to get but here are the early odds in the winning couple betting:

Kaz Kamwi & Toby Aromolaran 6/1

Faye Winter & Brad McClelland 8/1

Sharon Gaffka & Hugo Hammond 10/1

Liberty Poole & Jake Cornish 14/1

Shannon Singh & Aaron Francis 20/1