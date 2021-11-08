Who will win I'm A Celebrity...? Frankie Bridge favourite with Ginola 10/1

Frankie Bridge is the early favourite to win this year's I'm A Celebrity... after the line-up for the 2021 edition of the show was revealed.

The Saturdays singer is 5.04/1 to be Queen of the Castle as the show returns to Grwych Castle in North Wales for second successive year.

At the prices, Frankie is expect to do better than husband Wayne Bridge who finished fifth in 2016.

Ginola out to emulate Redknapp's win

Fans of Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle, meanwhile, will be intrigued to see how former-footballer David Ginola fares as he subjects himself to what could be a gruelling few weeks.

At 10/1, the Frenchman must upset the odds if he's to emulate fellow former-Spurs man Harry Redknapp who was King of the Jungle in 2018.

Three-way Soap battle

Last year's I'm A Celeb was a hit, a TV highlight amid the monotony of lockdown, and ITV have unveiled a line-up that could make for viewing just as scintillating.

Simon Gregson - aka Steve McDonald from Coronation Street - follows Bridge in the betting at 9/2. Now 47, Gregson first played Steve as a Man Utd-loving teen. The odds indicate he can stick it out in the castle and challenge for the crown.

It could be a case of Coronation Street v EastEnders as Adam Woodyatt 5/1, who plays Ian Beale in the East London set soap, is also taking part. There'll be no room for any of Ian's snivelling once the contestants get down to their gruesome tasks.

Emmerdale actor Danny Miller is the same price.

Matty Lee aims for Celebrity gold

Matt Lee 12/1 has already tasted glory this year, winning Olympic Gold as Tom Daley's diving partner in Tokyo.

Richard Madeley will be an interesting one at 14/1. He's said to be a big fan of the show and, his extensive experience in TV, could help his chances. Or he might combust and confirm his reputation as the real life Alan Partridge.

Kadeena Cox, who won Celebrity Master Chef earlier this year, is 16/1 as bids for unique reality TV double.

Arlene Phillips is the big outsider at 25/1, perhaps in part because at 78 she will be the oldest contestant. A word of warning though - Redknapp was 77 when he won three years ago.

The show will return to screens at 9pm on Sunday November 21, ITV has confirmed. We'll have a comprehensive betting preview.

I'm A Celebrity... Odds

4/1 - Frankie Bridge

9/2 -Simon Gregson

5/1 -Adam Woodyatt, Danny Miller

6/1 -Louise Minchin

10/1 -David Ginola

12/1 -Matty Lee

14/1 -Richard Madeley

16/1 -Kadeena Cox, Naughty Boy

20/1 -Snoochie Shy

25/1 -Arlene Phillips