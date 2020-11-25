I'm A Celebrity... Latest Odds: Jordan to win and Hollie to be eliminated

Jordan North is the favourite to win I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here as tensions rise between contestants and the show passes its halfway point at Gwyrch Castle in Wales.

The final will take place on Friday 4 December and while we still don't know exactly when the first elimination will take place - experts say it's likely to be in the next few days, based on previous series - the Exchange market is live now.

Hollie Arnold is the firm favourite to go home first, with Ruthie Henshall 4.67/2 and Jessica Plummer also potentially in contention to leave the castle in the next few days.

Burnley very happy with Jordan

Radio presenter Jordan has won over fellow celebs and viewers alike with his willingness to face his fears, including being locked up in an underground crate with 30 snakes, and his mantra about his beloved Burnley FC has gone viral.

He took part in four gruelling bushtucker trials, all while saying "Happy place, Happy place, Turf Moor". The words have stuck, so much in fact that the Lancashire club, who play Man City on Saturday, have raised over £20,000 for charity by selling special Happy Place t-shirts.

Can anyone stop Jordan winning? It's going to be tough although his price has drifted to 2.226/5, from odds-on yesterday, and Giovanna Fletcher 5.59/2 and Bolton-supporting Vernon Kay 5.85/1 are his nearest rivals in the betting.

Then there's Mo Farah 11.5 who has been known to overtake a few rivals in the final stages of a race in his time.

Shane set to face "funniest trial"

One man who is losing support is Shane Richie 16.5. The entertainment all-rounder has alienated contestants and viewers with his moodiness, although credit where it's due - he's tried to adopt a jollier demeanour as the first elimination nears.

Exclusive photos from the set of The Crown, season 5.#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/doBazr98Ja ? Shane Richie (@realshanerichie) November 24, 2020

It will be interesting to see how Shane, who was once known for serving pints in EastEnders, will fare when he and Jessica 100.0099/1 are faced with a series of stomach-churning cocktails in tonight's bushtucker challenge.

Presenters Ant and Dec predict it will be the funniest trial they've seen since the show started in 2002.