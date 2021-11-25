To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

I'm A Celebrity... Latest: Madeley leaves after breaking Covid bubble

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Richard and Judy Madeley
Madeley has left I'm A Celebrity

TV presenter had to leave I'm A Celebrity after five days following hospital trip. Meanwhile, David Ginola is the early favourite. Max Liu has the latest...

David Ginola 3.613/5 is the favourite to win I'm A Celebrity... after five days in the castle.

Richard Madeley has left I'm A Celebrity after a trip to hospital meant the TV presenter had broken the strict Covid bubble around the contestants.

The 65-year-old said he "started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution."

On Thursday afternoon, he said he was feeling "absolutely fine" but, as he had to leave the bubble, he was unable to return the camp.

Madeley was always likely to be an interesting contestant, with his decades of experience on ITV meaning he knew how to perform on camera, along with his potential to put his foot in it with cringeworthy comments.

On Wednesday's episode, hours before he started to feel unwell, On Wednesday's show, he slid head first into a sewer of rotten fruit and vegetables during a trial.

Now he's left the show in an unexpected manner and, as a huge fan for many years, has said he's "gutted" to be leaving.

The show must go on and ex-footballer David Ginola 3.613/5 is the favourite to win it after five days in the castle at Abergele, Conwy, north Wales.

Arlene Phillips 2.9215/8 leads the way in the betting on the first elimination.

I'm A Celebrity 2021: I'm A Celebrity 2021 (Winner)

Sunday 21 November, 9.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
David Ginola
Frankie Bridge
Simon Gregson
Danny Miller
Snoochie Shy
Adam Woodyatt
Richard Madeley
Naughty Boy
Louise Minchin
Matty Lee
Kadeena Cox
Arlene Phillips
