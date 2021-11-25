I'm A Celebrity... Latest: Madeley leaves after breaking Covid bubble

Richard Madeley has left I'm A Celebrity after a trip to hospital meant the TV presenter had broken the strict Covid bubble around the contestants.

The 65-year-old said he "started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution."

On Thursday afternoon, he said he was feeling "absolutely fine" but, as he had to leave the bubble, he was unable to return the camp.

By leaving the Camp, I had consequently broken the Covid 'bubble' and as such, I've had to leave the Castle and all the wonderful Celebs that remain in the camp."



Madeley was always likely to be an interesting contestant, with his decades of experience on ITV meaning he knew how to perform on camera, along with his potential to put his foot in it with cringeworthy comments.

On Wednesday's episode, hours before he started to feel unwell, On Wednesday's show, he slid head first into a sewer of rotten fruit and vegetables during a trial.

Now he's left the show in an unexpected manner and, as a huge fan for many years, has said he's "gutted" to be leaving.

The show must go on and ex-footballer David Ginola 3.613/5 is the favourite to win it after five days in the castle at Abergele, Conwy, north Wales.

Arlene Phillips 2.9215/8 leads the way in the betting on the first elimination.