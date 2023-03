UK fourth in betting in bid to improve on 2022 runner-up

Eurovision Final 2023 is 13 May in Liverpool

Sweden are the favourites to win the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with just over two months to go before the big night.

The nation from which Abba hailed have won Eurovision six times and the betting indicates they will equal Ireland's record of seven in May.

Anticipation is building ahead of Eurovision 2023.

Usually, the winners host the following year's contest but, with Ukraine still under attack from Russia, the UK stepped in to provide a venue.

It is 30 years since Ireland became the last country to win in consecutive years.

Liverpool, a city that has been synonmous with pop since The Beatles' emergence in the early-1960s, will host the final on 13 May. and it looks likely to be a great night.

UK 11/1 to win in 2023

Will the UK benefit from home advantage?

Not necessarily, according to the latest Betfair odds which make the UK 11/1 to improve on last year's runner-up finish.

That was their best performance since 1997 when Katrina and the Waves won and, had it not been for the understandable goodwill towards Ukraine, the UK might have triumphed in Turin last May.

Fourth in the betting is not a bad place to be just over two months out from the contest and before we know who will be representing the UK, let alone what the song is like.

Artists linked with the UK spot so far include Birdy, Rina Sawayama, Mimi Webb, Mae Muller and Molly Rainford.

Last year, Ryder was confirmed as the UK contestant on 10 March so we could find out any day now who has got the role and what they will be performing.

As well as Sweden, the other countries at shorter odds than the UK are Finland 7/2 and defending champions Ukraine 4/1.