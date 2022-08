Eurovision is on its way to Scotland next spring according to the latest betting on the 2023 host city.

A shortlist of seven was unveiled on Friday and Glasgow is so far ahead in the betting at odds of 5/4.

English cities hoping to capture contest

Birmingham is not far behind at 2/1 after hosting the Commonwealth Games, while Manchester 7/1 and Liverpool 8/1 - two of the finest music cities on the planet - lead the chasing pack.

Leeds 10/1, Newcastle 20/1 and Sheffield 25/1 also made the shortlist but the prices indicate they will struggle to compete their rivals.

Capitals miss out

London and Belfast both put in bids but have already been told they will not host the contest which should attract thousands of visitors and the attention of around 160 million TV viewers around the world.

In May this year, Ukraine won the song contest in Turin.

Usually the winners would host the following year but, due to the crisis there following Russia's invasion of its neighbour, it was decided Eurovision would have to look elsewhere.

The UK finished second - its best result for 25 years - thanks to Sam Ryder's superb entry with "Spaceman", so looked like the natural choice for 2023 hosting duties.