Birmingham is the frontrunner to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest after it was confirmed the competition would be staged in the UK.

Usually the winning country would host the next year's contest. However, Ukraine won in May this year and, due to the ongoing crisis there following Russia's invasion of its neighbour, it was decided Eurovision would have to look elsewhere.

The UK finished second, thanks to Sam Ryder's superb entry with "Spaceman", so looked like the natural choice for 2023 hosting duties.

UK cities bidding for Eurovision 2023

The BBC accepted a European Broadcasting Union invitation to stage the 67th edition of the annual competition, so the question for UK Eurovision fans now is which city will host the final?

The bidding process is already under way.

There is no shortage of offers with London 10/1, Manchester 11/2 and Sheffield 33/1 among the English cities making bid, but it is second-city Birmingham 6/4 that's heading the market.

The second-city was where the contest was held in 1998 - the last time the UK hosted, following Katrina and the Waves' victory the previous year.

Glasgow 2/1 is also a strong contender and Liverpool 5/1 could be in with a shot too.

The host city is dued to be announced in the autumn.