The UK shortened to second favourites on the Betfair Exchange at the start of Eurovision week as bettors backed Sam Ryder to triumph in Turin.

Ukraine are the odds-on favourites and will receive support and solidarity from the Eurovision community, so much so that there is a without Ukraine market where the UK is 3.412/5.

Even if the ultimate prize proves beyond Ryer a top three finish for the UK at 2.166/5 would be an excellent performance.

It's 25 years since the UK produced a Eurovision winner but the betting on suggests they have as good a chance as ever this Saturday.

Back in 1997, Katrina and the Waves won it for the UK with 'Love Shine a Light'.

Now Ryder, who will perform 'Space Man' for the UK, is attracting support from punters with the UK shortening to 8.615/2 - from around 13.012/1 last week - and leapfrogging Italy 10.09/1 and Sweden 12.5 in the market.

It's set to be quite an improvement from last year's Eurovision when the UK scored nil points in Rotterdam as Italy triumphed.

Speaking of Italy, you can bet on whether the UK will finish higher than the hosts.

Eurovision 2021 was a low for UK - if you have thoughts on who will finish last this time then check out the market - and they have performed poorly in recent years, leaving fans waiting for a serious challenge.

But in 2022 things could, finally, be set to get better with a song and an artist of which the country can be proud.