It's 25 years since the UK produced a Eurovision winner but the betting on the Betfair Exchange suggests they have as good a chance as ever in Turin on 14 May.

Back in 1997, Katrina and the Waves won it for the UK with 'Love Shine a Light'.

Now Sam Ryder, who will perform 'Space Man' for the UK, is attracting support from punters.

The UK are 13.5 and there are only three countries ahead of them in the winner market.

They are 1.8810/11 to finish in the top five.

UK bounces back from Rotterdam humiliation

It's already quite a turnaround from last year's nadir when the UK score nil points at the annual jamboree in Rotterdam.

To give you an idea of what might be required for victory - in '97, Katrina and the Waves scored 227 points.

The 2021 experience was humiliating for a country that has, by anyone's reckoning, produced some of the greatest pop and rock music in history.

Now, in Ryder, the UK appear to have found a contestant who can do the nation proud and win plenty of support on the night.

Ukraine clear favourites

It will not be easy to win though, with Ukraine the clear favourites at 1.9210/11. Nobody would begrudge them their victory and there will be plenty of blue and yellow on show in Turin whatever the outcome as Europe demonstrates its solidarity with Ukraine while it is under attack from Russia.

Hosts and defending champions Italy 7.26/1 come next in the betting while Sweden - a nation that will forever be synonmous with Eurovision - are 7.413/2.

The betting shows that trio are the nations to beat in Turin. They are all odds-on to finish in the top three with the UK 3.052/1 to crash the party.

