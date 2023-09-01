</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-world-cup%2Frugby-world-cup-betting-tips-tournament-preview-springboks-to-pose-challenge-to-france-230823-624.html&rfr=977217">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-world-cup%2Frugby-world-cup-betting-tips-tournament-preview-springboks-to-pose-challenge-to-france-230823-624.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/luton-v-west-ham-premier-league-tips-back-goals-on-friday-night-football-at-kenilworth-road-300823-766.html">Luton v West Ham: Goals fancied on Friday night </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-priced-from-7-4-to-a-16-1-bet-builder-tip-310823-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets priced from 7/4 to an 16/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/mo-salah-transfer-odds-liverpool-striker-3-1-for-sensational-saudi-move-160823-204.html">Mohamed Salah Transfer Betting: Saudi move 4/1 as Liverpool reject £100m bid</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/saturday-racing-tips-kevin-blake-says-potapova-a-fair-price-for-sandowns-main-event-010923-288.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Kevin Blake says Potapova a fair price for Sandown's main event</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-a-friday-cracker-at-fontwell-010923-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has a Friday Cracker at Fontwell</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-backing-the-value-with-morrison-to-start-friday-27-1-multiple-010923-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Backing the value with Morrison to start Friday 27/1 multiple </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/">York Ebor</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-4-310823-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Fitzpatrick the firm favourite </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-our-experts-best-bets-for-the-european-masters-290823-204.html">Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for the European Masters</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/long-odds-golf-tips-three-outsiders-fancied-at-crans-up-to-229-1-290823-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Three outsiders fancied at Crans up to 229/1 </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/england-v-new-zealand-second-t20-tips-kiwis-in-the-hunt-with-spin-310823-194.html">England v New Zealand Second T20 Tips: Kiwis in the hunt with spin</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/south-africa-v-australia-second-t20-tips-rain-could-keep-hosts-keen-310823-194.html">South Africa v Australia Second T20 Tips: Rain could keep hosts keen</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/pakistan-v-india-asia-cup-tips-pakistan-underrated-for-the-big-one-010923-194.html">Pakistan v India Asia Cup Tips: Pakistan underrated for The Big One</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-mens-singles-day-5-tips-karatsev-the-pick-at-underdog-prices-010923-778.html">US Open Men's Singles Day 5 Tips: Karatsev the pick at underdog prices</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-womens-singles-day-5-tips-wozniacki-with-market-edge-over-brady-010923-778.html">US Open Women's Singles Day 5 Tips: Wozniacki with market edge over Brady</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-mens-singles-day-3-tips-thiem-can-get-past-limited-shelton-290823-778.html">US Open Men's Singles Day 3 Tips: Thiem can get past limited Shelton</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-where-does-the-gop-race-go-from-here-280823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Where does the GOP race go from here?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-six-points-to-watch-in-the-first-republican-tv-debate-220823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Six points to watch in the first Republican TV debate</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-trump-indictments-will-prove-catastrophic-for-republicans-150823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Trump indictments will prove catastrophic for GOP</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/european-masters-snooker-betting-preview-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-220823-171.html">European Masters Snooker Betting Preview: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/world-athletics-championships-betting-tips-back-rowden-25-1-among-five-brits-to-watch-170823-186.html">World Athletics Championships: Back Rowden at 25/1 among five Brits to watch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/anthony-joshua-v-robert-helenius-tips-back-aj-to-end-the-nordic-nightmare-early-110823-746.html">Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius: Back AJ to end the Nordic Nightmare early</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Glorious Goodwood</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-25-1-goodwood-nap-can-end-festival-in-glorious-fashion-040823-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 25/1 Goodwood NAP can end festival in glorious fashion</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/goodwood-tips-for-saturday-tony-calvin-backs-33-1-came-from-the-dark-to-light-up-final-day-040823-166.html">Goodwood Tips for Saturday: Tony Calvin backs 33/1 Came From The Dark to light up final day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/goodwood-racing-tips-free-wind-can-resume-winning-ways-040823-106.html">Goodwood Racing Tips: Free Wind can resume winning ways</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Glorious Goodwood</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open Tennis Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90th Minute Payout </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Tennis.220x157.jpg');"> <div><h4>US Open Tennis Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ryan_Moore_banner.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Ryan Moore</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Kevin Blake Ascot flat .220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Kevin Blake Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Rugby World Cup Tips: Springboks to pose biggest challenge to hosts France</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/simon-mail/">Simon Mail</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-09-01">01 September 2023</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Rugby World Cup Tips: Springboks to pose biggest challenge to hosts France", "name": "Rugby World Cup Tips: Springboks to pose biggest challenge to hosts France", "description": "This year's Rugby World Cup looks an open affair but holders South Africa are well placed to defend their trophy...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/rugby-world-cup-betting-tips-tournament-preview-springboks-to-pose-challenge-to-france-230823-624.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/rugby-world-cup-betting-tips-tournament-preview-springboks-to-pose-challenge-to-france-230823-624.html", "datePublished": "2023-09-01T11:33:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-09-01T11:35:00+01:00", "articleBody": "This year's Rugby World Cup looks an open affair but holders South Africa are well placed to defend their trophy... France bidding to dazzle home supporters Springboks building momentum for defence England unfancied after turbulent buildup France geared up for strong challenge This year's Rugby World Cup promises to be fiercely competitive with the four leading teams all pitched in the same half of the draw. Hosts France have been installed as marginal [11/4] favourites over New Zealand [3/1], with South Africa [7/2] and top ranked Ireland [9/2] close behind in the betting. A lopsided path means only two of these teams can reach the semi-finals but it is extremely difficult to envisage the tournament winner coming from outside this quartet. France's credentials are hard to contest with the team progressively building over recent years under the leadership of Fabien Galthie and defensive guru Shaun Edwards. With only one defeat in the last two Six Nations campaigns, France have developed strongly and will take some stopping if they can topple the All Blacks in their opener. Blessed with one of the best attacks in the world, France will have to cope without Romain Ntamack after the fly-half ruptured his ACL last month. But the likes of Antoine Dupont and lethal finisher Damian Penaud will provide the flair and pace to ensure France are a formidable threat. Springboks the best bet for tournament glory South Africa stormed to World Cup victory in Japan four years ago and the Springboks appear to be peaking just in time for the defence of the trophy. Momentum is certainly on their side with South Africa crushing New Zealand 35-7 at Twickenham in their final warm-up game. The Springboks demonstrated their potent combination of attacking flair and physical strength in the forwards against the All Blacks and appeared to unleash a new star in versatile back Canan Moodie. This result followed on from their emphatic 52-16 drubbing of Wales and South Africa could be timing their run perfectly with captain Siya Kolisi back fit. The last time France hosted the World Cup, the Springboks won back in 2007 and this confident team can repeat the feat this autumn. South Africa look the pick of the favourites at [7/2]. Back South Africa to win World Cup @ [7/2] Bet now All Blacks weaker than usual New Zealand head into the tournament with questions marks against them after a record defeat against the Springboks. The All Blacks appeared to have no answer to South Africa's power game and for all their attacking class, New Zealand will need to show they can adapt their game against the most powerful opponents. Ireland seek to break new ground Ireland's form over the last year is impossible to fault but the team still have to prove they can replicate this on the biggest stage. Currently on a run of 13 successive victories, including their grand slam triumph in the Six Nations, Andy Farrell's team are exceptionally well drilled. Hopes are high of a strong challenge but incredibly Ireland have never reached the semi-finals of the World Cup. Their chances here have not been helped by a devilish draw which puts them on collision course with France or the All Blacks in the quarter-finals. Rugby World Cup final prediction - France v South Africa final It is exceptionally competitive in the top half of the draw but France and South Africa look the standout teams. France can defeat New Zealand in their opener and top their pool, while the Springboks are fancied to edge out Ireland to win their group. This would keep them apart in the last eight and a bet on France facing South Africa in the final stands out at [9/1]. Back France v South Africa in the final @ [9/1] Bet now Home nations verdict - England no hopers, Scotland up against it, Wales could surprise It has been a disastrous buildup for England with Steve Borthwick's strugglers lurching from one crisis to another. Their first defeat to Fiji concluded their summer warm-up matches and was their fifth loss in the last six matches. Confidence appears to be at an all-time low while Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola will be suspended for their crucial opener against Argentina. England are pitched in the weaker half of the draw but there is no guarantee they will get out of their group in their current form. Scotland face a huge challenge to qualify from their pool, with South Africa and Ireland heavy favourites to progress. There have been signs of progress under Gregor Townsend but it will require a monumental performance for Scotland to avoid a pool stage exit for the second World Cup in a row. Wales are a team in transition after the return of Warren Gatland but an extended tournament run should never be ruled out, with little to fear in pool opponents Australia. Gatland has twice steered Wales to fourth place at the World Cup, including four years ago, but this current team are under the radar after losing experienced leaders such as Alun Wyn Jones and an indifferent set of results. Top World Cup tryscorer - Prolific Arendse the bet South Africa have no shortage of firepower in their backline but Kurt-Lee Arendse could prove their biggest attacking threat in France. Arendse matched Bryan Habana's record as the fastest player to reach 10 tries for the Springboks, achieving this in just eight matches. The pacy wing scored a hat-trick in July during their thrashing of Australia and he looks poised to wreak havoc against his World Cup opponents. Arendse can spearhead South Africa's challenge and appeals at [14/1] to finish as the leading tournament tryscorer. Back Kurt-Lee Arendse to be top tournament tryscorer @ [14/1] Bet now Follow Simon's bets on Twitter @watfordtipster", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/springboks.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/springboks.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/springboks.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Simon Mail", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/simon_mail" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/springboks.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/springboks.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/springboks.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/springboks.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Kwagga Smith celebrates scoring for South Africa"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">South Africa dominated in their one-sided victory over New Zealand at the end of last month</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977217">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/rugby-union/world-cup/12273596?action=showOutrights" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/rugby-union/world-cup/12273596?action=showOutrights">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Rugby%20World%20Cup%20Tips%3A%20Springboks%20to%20pose%20biggest%20challenge%20to%20hosts%20France&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-world-cup%2Frugby-world-cup-betting-tips-tournament-preview-springboks-to-pose-challenge-to-france-230823-624.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-world-cup%2Frugby-world-cup-betting-tips-tournament-preview-springboks-to-pose-challenge-to-france-230823-624.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-world-cup%2Frugby-world-cup-betting-tips-tournament-preview-springboks-to-pose-challenge-to-france-230823-624.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-world-cup%2Frugby-world-cup-betting-tips-tournament-preview-springboks-to-pose-challenge-to-france-230823-624.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-world-cup%2Frugby-world-cup-betting-tips-tournament-preview-springboks-to-pose-challenge-to-france-230823-624.html&text=Rugby%20World%20Cup%20Tips%3A%20Springboks%20to%20pose%20biggest%20challenge%20to%20hosts%20France" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>This year's Rugby World Cup looks an open affair but holders South Africa are well placed to defend their trophy...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>France bidding to dazzle home supporters</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Springboks building momentum for defence</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3>England unfancied after turbulent buildup</h3> </li> <hr><h2>France geared up for strong challenge</h2><p></p><p>This year's Rugby World Cup promises to be fiercely competitive with the four leading teams all pitched in the same half of the draw.</p><p><strong>Hosts France</strong> have been installed as <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/rugby-union/world-cup/12273596/winner/924.211942307">marginal <b class="inline_odds" title="3.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.70</span></b> favourites</a> over New Zealand <b class="inline_odds" title="3.95"><span class="inline_odds__main">3/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.95</span></b>, with South Africa <b class="inline_odds" title="4.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.40</span></b> and top ranked Ireland <b class="inline_odds" title="5.30"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.30</span></b> close behind in the betting. A lopsided path means only two of these teams can reach the semi-finals but it is extremely difficult to envisage the tournament winner coming from outside this quartet.</p><p>France's credentials are hard to contest with the team progressively building over recent years under the leadership of Fabien Galthie and defensive guru <strong>Shaun Edwards</strong>.</p><p>With only one defeat in the last two Six Nations campaigns, France have developed strongly and will take some stopping if they can topple the All Blacks in their opener.</p><p>Blessed with one of the best attacks in the world, France will have to cope without <span>Romain Ntamack after the fly-half ruptured his ACL last month. But the likes of Antoine Dupont and lethal finisher Damian Penaud will provide the flair and pace to ensure France are a formidable threat.</span></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/rugby-union/world-cup/12273596/winner/924.211942307">Springboks the best bet for tournament glory</a></h2><p></p><p>South Africa stormed to World Cup victory in Japan four years ago and the Springboks appear to be peaking just in time for the defence of the trophy. Momentum is certainly on their side with <strong>South Africa</strong> crushing New Zealand 35-7 at Twickenham in their final warm-up game.</p><p>The Springboks demonstrated their potent combination of attacking flair and physical strength in the forwards against the All Blacks and appeared to unleash a new star in versatile back Canan Moodie.</p><p>This result followed on from their emphatic 52-16 drubbing of Wales and South Africa could be timing their run perfectly with captain Siya Kolisi back fit. The last time France hosted the World Cup, <strong>the Springboks</strong> won back in 2007 and this confident team can repeat the feat this autumn. South Africa look the pick of the favourites at <b class="inline_odds" title="4.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.40</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back South Africa to win World Cup @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.40</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/rugby-union/world-cup/12273596?action=showOutrights" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2>All Blacks weaker than usual</h2><p></p><p>New Zealand head into the tournament with questions marks against them after a record defeat against the Springboks. The <strong>All Blacks</strong> appeared to have no answer to South Africa's power game and for all their attacking class, New Zealand will need to show they can adapt their game against the most powerful opponents.</p><h2>Ireland seek to break new ground</h2><p></p><p>Ireland's form over the last year is impossible to fault but the team still have to prove they can replicate this on the biggest stage. Currently on a run of 13 successive victories, including their grand slam triumph in the Six Nations, Andy Farrell's team are exceptionally well drilled.</p><p>Hopes are high of a strong challenge but incredibly <strong>Ireland</strong> have never reached the semi-finals of the World Cup. Their chances here have not been helped by a devilish draw which puts them on collision course with France or the All Blacks in the quarter-finals.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/rugby-union/world-cup/12273596/name-the-finalists/924.374185802" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Rugby World Cup final prediction</a> - France v South Africa final</h2><p></p><p>It is exceptionally competitive in the top half of the draw but France and South Africa look the <strong>standout teams</strong>. France can defeat New Zealand in their opener and top their pool, while the Springboks are fancied to edge out Ireland to win their group. This would keep them apart in the last eight and a bet on <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/rugby-union/world-cup/12273596/name-the-finalists/924.374185802">France facing South Africa in the final</a> stands out at <b class="inline_odds" title="9.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.80</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back France v South Africa in the final @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.80</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/rugby-union/world-cup/12273596?action=showOutrights" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p></p><h2>Home nations verdict - England no hopers, Scotland up against it, Wales could surprise</h2><p></p><p>It has been a disastrous buildup for <strong>England</strong> with Steve Borthwick's strugglers lurching from one crisis to another.</p><p>Their first defeat to Fiji concluded their summer warm-up matches and was their fifth loss in the last six matches. Confidence appears to be at an all-time low while Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola will be suspended for their crucial opener against Argentina.</p><p>England are pitched in the weaker half of the draw but there is no guarantee they will get out of their group in their current form.</p><p><strong>Scotland</strong> face a huge challenge to qualify from their pool, with South Africa and Ireland heavy favourites to progress. There have been signs of progress under Gregor Townsend but it will require a monumental performance for <strong>Scotland</strong> to avoid a pool stage exit for the second World Cup in a row.</p><p>Wales are a team in transition after the return of <strong>Warren Gatland</strong> but an extended tournament run should never be ruled out, with little to fear in pool opponents Australia. Gatland has twice steered Wales to fourth place at the World Cup, including four years ago, but this current team are under the radar after losing experienced leaders such as <span>Alun Wyn Jones </span>and an indifferent set of results.</p><h2><span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/rugby-union/world-cup/12273596/top-tournament-tryscorer/924.370464530" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Top World Cup tryscorer</a> - Prolific Arendse the bet</span></h2><p><span></span></p><p><span>South Africa have no shortage of firepower in their backline but <strong>Kurt-Lee Arendse</strong></span> could prove their biggest attacking threat in France.</p><p>Arendse matched Bryan Habana's record as the fastest player to reach 10 tries for the Springboks, achieving this in just eight matches.</p><p><span>The pacy wing scored a hat-trick in July during their thrashing of Australia and he looks poised to wreak havoc against his World Cup opponents. Arendse can spearhead South Africa's challenge and appeals at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/rugby-union/world-cup/12273596/top-tournament-tryscorer/924.370464530"><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="15.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">14/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15.00</span></b> to finish as the leading tournament tryscorer</strong></a>.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Kurt-Lee Arendse to be top tournament tryscorer @ <b class="inline_odds" title="15.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">14/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/rugby-union/world-cup/12273596?action=showOutrights" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p><strong>Follow Simon's bets on Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/">@watfordtipster</a></strong></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/rugby-union/world-cup/12273596/winner/924.211942307">Back South Africa to win the World Cup @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.40</span></b> </a> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/rugby-union/world-cup/12273596/name-the-finalists/924.374185802">Back France to face South Africa in the final @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.80</span></b> </a> </p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/rugby-union/world-cup/12273596/top-tournament-tryscorer/924.370464530">Back Kurt-Lee Arendse to be top tryscorer @ <b class="inline_odds" title="15.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">14/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15.00</span></b> </a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977217">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/rugby-union/world-cup/12273596?action=showOutrights" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/rugby-union/world-cup/12273596?action=showOutrights">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Rugby%20World%20Cup%20Tips%3A%20Springboks%20to%20pose%20biggest%20challenge%20to%20hosts%20France&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-world-cup%2Frugby-world-cup-betting-tips-tournament-preview-springboks-to-pose-challenge-to-france-230823-624.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-world-cup%2Frugby-world-cup-betting-tips-tournament-preview-springboks-to-pose-challenge-to-france-230823-624.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-world-cup%2Frugby-world-cup-betting-tips-tournament-preview-springboks-to-pose-challenge-to-france-230823-624.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-world-cup%2Frugby-world-cup-betting-tips-tournament-preview-springboks-to-pose-challenge-to-france-230823-624.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-world-cup%2Frugby-world-cup-betting-tips-tournament-preview-springboks-to-pose-challenge-to-france-230823-624.html&text=Rugby%20World%20Cup%20Tips%3A%20Springboks%20to%20pose%20biggest%20challenge%20to%20hosts%20France" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/scotland-v-samoa-betting-tips-and-predictions-250919-624.html">Scotland v Samoa: Gregor Townsend's side under pressure to perform after woeful start</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/scots.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/scots.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/rugby-world-cup-101-ireland-rocked-by-japan-in-incredible-upset-280919-205.html">Rugby World Cup: 1.01 Ireland rocked by Japan in incredible upset </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/Japan Kenki Fukuoka 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/Japan%20Kenki%20Fukuoka%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/japan-v-ireland-pool-a-betting-tips-ireland-to-cover-handicap-270919-940.html">Japan v Ireland: Carty can play a big role in a comfortable Ireland win</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/JackCartyIreland1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/JackCartyIreland1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3 class="blog_5">Most read stories</h3></header> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">More Rugby World Cup</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Rugby</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/british-lions/">British Lions</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/rabo-pro-12/">Rabo Pro 12</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/match-previews/">Match Previews</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/super-rugby/">Super Rugby</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/lv-cup/">LV= Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/english-rugby/">English Rugby</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/irish-rugby/">Irish Rugby</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/heineken-cup/">Heineken Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international/">International</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/rugby-championship/">Rugby Championship</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/news/">News</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1693575954" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
Most read stories
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
Rugby World Cup Tips: Springboks to pose biggest challenge to hosts France
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
Other Sports
Glorious Goodwood
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket