SPOTY Betting: Keely Hodgkinson 1/4 favourite as shortlist of six is released

Keely Hodgkinson is the 1/4 favourite on the Betfair Sportsbook to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday after the shortlist of six contenders was revealed.

The 22-year-old won the gold medal in the 800 metres in the Paris Olympics in the summer. Earlier in the year, she won gold at the European Athletics Championships in Rome, retaining the title she won two years previously.

She has been at the top of the Betfair Sportsbook market on SPOTY ever since her victory in Paris and is the clear favourite with six days to go.

Luke Littler is second favourite to win SPOTY

Teenage sensation Luke Littler is 5/2 to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year after an incredible debut campaign as a professional which recently saw him win the Grand Slam of Darts.

In a remarkable 12 month for Littler, the 17-year-old has won 10 trophies. He is the youngest ever player to win the Premier League and Grand Slam of Darts.

The PDC World Darts Championship - for which Littler is the 2/1 favourite - starts on Sunday, the same day as the SPOTY ceremony.

He will have his focus firmly on the Alexander Palace but, if Littler were to unexpectedly usurp Hodgkinson and win SPOTY, it would be another remarkable chapter in his story.

Yee, Bellingham, Root and Storey also make SPOTY shortlist

The odds indicate that SPOTY will come down to whether the public prefer Hodgkinson or Littler. But there are four others shortlisted.

Alex Yee is 50/151.00 to crown his superb year by winning the famous BBC trophy on Sunday. The 26-year-old won gold in the men's triathlon at the Paris Olympics as well as the World Championship.

While his price in the Betfair Sportsbook SPOTY winner market means he is a big outsider to take the award, Yee may be worth a bet in the Betfair Exchange market on who will finish in the top three. You can back him at 2.111/10 there.

Jude Bellingham enjoyed a brilliant first season at Real Madrid, helping the Spaniards win the Champions League, and if he had managed to help England win Euro 2024, would have been shorter than 66/167.00 to win SPOTY.

Cricketer Joe Root 80/181.00 has been breaking records recently. In October, he became England's record Test run scorer, surpassing Sir Alastair Cook's mark of 12,472 en route to hitting a career-best 262 against Pakistan.

Paralympic cyclist Sarah Storey is also 80/181.00 at the end of a year that saw her win two gold medals in the road time trial at the Paris Games. That extended Storey's career total of Olympic golds to an incredible 19. The 47-year-old has won 30 Olympic medals over all.