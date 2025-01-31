Six Nations Tips: Ireland to start title defence with England win

France set to dominate opener against Wales

Ireland should get off mark against England

Scotland look for fast start against Italians

France v Wales

Friday, 20:15

Live on ITV

France to punish weak Wales

France start the Six Nations as narrow favourites and are a very short price to begin with a home victory against troubled Wales. Everything points to a home win in Friday night's opener and it would be a huge upset if France fail to extend Wales' miserable losing run.

Fly-half Romain Ntamack will make his first Test appearance for 17 months after recovering from a serious injury. Outstanding scrum-half Antoine Dupont is back after missing last year's Six Nations and his return is a huge boost for France's title chances. Prolific wing Damian Penaud misses out though with a toe injury.

Wales have brought back a wealth of experience with backs Josh Adams and Liam Williams starting their opening match. Warren Gatland is under intense pressure after a record 12 successive defeats last year. Wales finished bottom last season and their stock has fallen so much it would be no surprise if they again picked up the wooden spoon.

France have won their last six matches against Wales and it is almost impossible to make a convincing case for an upset at the Stade de France. The handicap mark is pitched at 29 points which simply highlights the gulf between the teams. If France strike early, this could be a very long night for wounded Wales. Louis Bielle-Biarrey is a potent wing and the 21-year-old talent scored in all three autumn internationals. Speed merchant Bielle-Biarrey is worth backing to claim the opening try with an each way investment covering the first three scorers.

Ireland v England

Saturday, 16:45

Live on ITV

Ireland chase historic success

Ireland start their title defence at home to England with the team looking to become the first to win three successive Six Nations outright. There were a few signs that Ireland's level had dropped slightly during the autumn internationals and they must cope without head coach Andy Farrell during this tournament. Farrell is focused on the British & Irish Lions, with Simon Easterby taking interim charge. Sam Prendergast makes his Six Nations debut at fly-half for Ireland.

England also have questions to answer after a disappointing November which resulted in three defeats at Twickenham. Steve Borthwick has opted to start twins Tom and Ben Curry for the first time together as flankers in Dublin. Uncapped wing Cadan Murley gets the nod ahead of Ollie Sleightholme with Marcus Smith at fly-half for the opener.

Ireland have won four of the last five clashes between the teams but England came out on top in the most recent meeting. A thriller at Twickenham resulted in England snatching a 23-22 victory last year with Smith scoring a last-gasp drop-goal. A trip to the Aviva Stadium is daunting though and England have not won there since 2019.

England have made a habit of narrow defeats over the last year and the best bet looks a slender Ireland victory this weekend. There was little between them 12 months ago and it could be similarly tight again. England's last five losses have all been by nine points or less and another near miss looks likely against the defending champions.

Scotland v Italy

Saturday, 14:15

Live on BBC One

Scotland plot fast start

Scotland, who open at home to Italy, were being touted as potential contenders for the title a few weeks back but a number of key injuries have deflated optimism surrounding their credentials. The loss of captain Sione Tuipulotu is a huge blow for Gregor Townsend while forwards Scott Cummings and Max Williamson are also set to miss the tournament.

Italy head into the competition with high hopes of again avoiding the wooden spoon after toppling Scotland and Wales last season. There is no doubt that Italy are making significant progress with a respectable 29-11 defeat to New Zealand in their last outing in November.

Scotland, who have surpisingly selected Edinburgh hooker Dave Cherry, were stunned last season after a shock 31-29 defeat in Rome. It was Italy's first victory over them since 2015 and they have never recorded successive wins over Scotland. Thirteen of the last 14 matches between them have been won by Scotland and the hosts are short odds to take victory at Murrayfield.

Italy have made rapid strides over the last year though and the underdogs are worth siding with given a 17-point handicap advantage. This would have paid out as a winning bet in the last four games played against Scotland. Italy have held France and beaten Scotland over the last year and they are more than capable of staying within this generous handicap.

