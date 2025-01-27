Six Nations Tips: France will bring fireworks in their joust with Ireland for title

Ireland bidding to defend trophy

France vying for favouritism

England with questions to answer

Ireland chasing three in a row but negatives remain

Defending champions Ireland are bidding to land an unprecedented third successive Six Nations title but the holders may not have it all their own way this year. Ireland will be missing head coach Andy Farrell due to his sabbatical with the British & Irish Lions and his absence could slightly hinder their chances.

There were signs Ireland's level dropped in the autumn with several unconvincing performances and their run of success at home was ended by New Zealand. Ireland will still be a major factor in the championship but winning three in a row will not be easy and if they are to fall short then this could be the season.

France edging favouritism for title

France are slight favourites at 2.789/5 to win the tournament this year and there is no doubt they have the talent to reclaim the title. The return of outstanding scrum-half Antoine Dupont is a huge boost for their chances with his world class match-winning ability. But France have to travel to Ireland and England which certainly adds to the size of their challenge.

France are capable of the odd wobble and this doubt about their consistency is enough to swerve them at the odds. That said, the two leading teams do look clear of the rest, with Scotland yet to show they can deliver across the whole tournament, so a bet on France/Ireland in the dual forecast is advised.

Recommended Bet Back France/Ireland in the dual forecast SBK 17/10

With slight doubts surrounding the consistency of the leading nations to complete a clean sweep, backing no team to win the grand slam also appeals at odds of 2.021/1.

Recommended Bet Back no team to win the grand slam EXC 2.02

England under pressure for progress

England are third favourites but a troubled autumn has raised the pressure on Steve Borthwick to revive their fortunes. Three home defeats from four matches was a dismal return and England will head into this tournament with no shortage of doubts surrounding their credentials.

Injuries have also not been kind with hooker Jamie George missing the opening matches and emerging wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso ruled out of the competition. A tough opener in Ireland is a major hurdle to overcome and few will expect them to leave Dublin with a victory. England have certainly not shown enough to be considered as likely champions.

Scotland hurt by Tuipulotu loss

Scotland made a big impression during the autumn internationals to spark hope of mounting a strong challenge for a long-awaited title. The creativity of exceptional fly-half Finn Russell is a massive asset but the loss of captain Sione Tuipulotu to injury is a major setback. Scotland certainly look capable of bloodying the nose of one of the favourites but putting it all together to win the championship is likely to remain elusive.

Wales and Italy to prop up table

It was a disastrous year for Wales with Warren Gatland offering to step down after their first wooden spoon since 2003. Wales have lost a record 12 successive Tests and this sequence is poised to extend with an opening night trip to France. Italy will fancy their chances of making further progress and their second round home match against Wales will be a huge target.

Prolific Penaud can be top Six Nations tryscorer

The race for the top tryscorer crown is always competitive but several potent French finishers are leading the way in the betting. Louis Bielle-Biarrey is the 9/2 favourite but preference is to side with Damian Penaud to finish as top tryscorer. Penaud topped the standings with five tries in the competition two years ago and appears to be approaching top form. The flying wing scored a record-breaking six tries for Bordeaux against Sale this month and rates a strong each way contender at 6/1.

Recommended Bet Back Damian Penaud to be top tournament tryscorer SBK 6/1

France firepower will see les Bleus put up most points

France have so much attacking talent in their team and their creativity is certain to translate onto the scoreboard. The return of Dupont is a massive lift for their chances and the likes of Penaud and Bielle-Biarrey are likely to feature on the tryscoring list. France should start with a big win over Wales and they stand out at 6/4 to finish as the top point scoring nation.

Recommended Bet Back France to be top points scoring team SBK 6/4

Follow Simon's bets on Twitter @watfordtipster