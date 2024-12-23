World Darts Championship Day 9 Tips: Back Williams to claim victory over Rob Cross

MvG is 13/2 7.50 to win 4th World title

Night eight was a session of sensational shocks as one of the pre-tournament favourites Gary Anderson bowed out at the first hurdle after a dismal showing on the outer ring and the same double trouble plagued Ross Smith and German number one Martin Schindler.

As a result, three-time World Champion Michael van Gerwen is now 13/27.50 to get his hands on the Sid Waddell trophy for the first time since 2019 with Luke Littler still the favourite at 11/82.38.

2018 World Champion Rob Cross again takes on Scott Williams on the Alexandra Palace stage after the two friends collided on the biggest stage of all 2 years ago.

On that occasion it was Voltage who handled the occasion slightly better and found a way to play his own game, with Williams looking a little subdued.

I expect this to be a much more fiery affair on the Ally Pally stage, we know how much Shaggy thrives in the cauldron of pressure and having made some significant adjustments to his equipment, Williams is looking increasingly good on the big stage. He was involved in one of the standout ties of the opening round and the showman treated us to some mesmerising arrows.

Picking up form at this time of year is becoming a habit and after reaching the semi-final here 12 months ago, and while I think it'll be a tight but high quality encounter, I think he's value at 13/82.63 to come through this contest.

Afternoon tip - Ferret to find his feet

The final day of darts before Christmas sees Jonny Clayton get his ninth campaign up and running.

It took a little while for things to click for The Ferret on the Ally Pally stage and even though he failed to qualify for the Grand Slam and lost in the opening round of the Players Championship Finals, he's been playing some steady stuff on the Pro Tour of late and I think he'll back it up on Monday afternoon.

At [EVS], I'm backing Clayton to have the highest finish and win the match.



